Mick Schumacher will compete in the 2024 WEC for Alpine

Michael Schumacher's son is switching to the World Sports Car Championship (FIA WEC) and will drive one of the two brand-new Alpine A424s. Ferdinand Habsburg from Austria is also part of the Alpine line-up.

It had already been foreshadowed in recent weeks, especially after he completed a test in Jerez in October, but now it is certain. Mick Schumacher will switch to the FIA WEC and drive one of the two Alpine A424s in the hypercar class in the 2024 season. Schumacher raced for Haas in Formula 1 in 2021 and 2022 and was Mercedes' reserve driver in the premier class in 2023.

"Alpine marks the start of a new chapter for me in the hypercar category of the FIA WEC," said Schumacher. "The car is impressive and I can hardly wait to get started. I grew up with single-seaters, so driving a car with a closed cockpit and covered wheels is a great opportunity to improve my driving skills. I have sorely missed racing this year. It's what I've loved since I was a kid. It was sometimes difficult to watch the other riders on the track. Endurance racing is a new challenge for me. I am sure that we will experience great moments together with Alpine next year."

In addition to the well-known German, five other drivers will be part of Alpine's line-up in the FIA WEC. These are the four Frenchmen Nicolas Lapierre, Matthieu Vaxiviere, Charles Milesi and Paul-Loup Chatin as well as Ferdinand Habsburg from Austria. Habsburg has made a name for himself in recent years with outstanding performances in the LMP2 class in particular - and also took the LMP2 victory at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2021, for example.

"We are delighted to have these six drivers and hope that they will all bring their own experience and qualities to the project, for example Charles with his youth, Nicolas with his experience in endurance racing as a mentor for the younger drivers and also Mick with his experience at the highest level. It may be his first foray into the endurance world, but his enthusiasm for the project and his willingness to join us are palpable. I am sure he will be a real asset," explains Bruno Famin (VP Alpine Motorsports).

The exact drivers who will make up Alpine's two driver trios in the FIA WEC will be announced on 7 February 2024. Alpine will also reveal the appearance of the A424 then.