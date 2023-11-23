Robert Kubica joins AF Corse for the 2024 season

The fast Pole will compete for the Italian racing team AF Corse in the coming season. AF Corse has been using Ferrari racing cars for years. It has not yet been confirmed which car Kubica will drive.

Robert Kubica is one of the best drivers in international motorsport. He is best known from Formula 1. He completed 99 races there and also won the Grand Prix in Montreal in 2008. He then travelled a lot in rallying, but had a serious accident there. He returned to Formula 1 in 2019 and 2021. The Pole has also raced in the FIA WEC.

In 2017, he briefly tested the ENSO CLM from the Kolles team - an LMP1. He then raced in the LMP2 class from 2021 to 2023. With success: Kubica won the LMP2 title in the WEC in 2023. In 2022 and 2023, he also finished second in class at the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Kubica will now line up for the Italian racing team AF Corse in the 2024 season.

"I am happy that AF Corse and I will follow the same path next season," explains Kubica. "AF is one of the most successful teams of all time in motorsport. I am sure we will do a great job together." Team Principal Amato Ferrari is also delighted with the signing: "It is a great honour to welcome a driver of Robert's calibre to our family. His talent and great professionalism will bring new added value to our team."

It is exciting to think about which car Kubica will be driving in 2024. AF Corse has been racing with Ferrari for years. It is expected that the racing team will field two 296 GT3s in the WEC LMGT3 class in 2024. However, it is difficult to imagine Kubica switching from LMP2 to the GT3 car. AF Corse also runs the two works Ferrari 499P cars in the WEC hypercar class.

However, all the places in this class for 2024 have probably already been taken. It is rumoured that the six 2023 Ferrari hypercar drivers (Antonio Fuoco, Miguel Molina, Nicklas Nielsen, Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado and Antonio Giovinazzi) will also be back in the works cockpit in 2024.

However, there are rumours that AF Corse (on a private basis) could bring another 499P into the WEC. If this were the case, Kubica would certainly be a favourite for the cockpit. Robert Shwartzman could then possibly become his team-mate. The announcement of the 2024 WEC entry list has been announced for the end of November.