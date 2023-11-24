Raffaele Marciello will start in the BMW from the 2024 season

After seven years with Mercedes-AMG, the speedy Swiss will become a BMW M works driver from 2024. BMW has not yet confirmed which racing series he will be competing in. However, much points to the FIA WEC.

One thing is clear: Raffaele Marciello is one of the fastest GT drivers in the world. The Swiss driver proved this once again last week when he triumphed in the Mercedes-AMG GT3 at the FIA GT World Cup in Macau - for the second time since 2019. Marciello has won countless races for the star brand over the past seven years, but now he wants a new challenge.

In the last two years, Marciello has repeatedly emphasised that he would like to drive in the hypercar class and compete for overall victory in the 24 Hours of Le Mans, for example. In January 2023, he already sat in an LMP2 as a test balloon for this at the 24h race in Daytona. However, Mercedes-AMG cannot fulfil the 28-year-old's dream of a prototype, as the Swabians do not have a motorsport hypercar programme.

As a result, it initially looked as though Marciello would switch to Lamborghini to drive the new SC63. But in the end, BMW won the race and signed Marciello. The Munich-based company emphasised that "his racing programme will be announced at a later date." But it would be a mega surprise if Marciello is not in the BMW hypercar called the M Hybrid V8 (based on the LMDh design) in 2024. After all, Marciello could have stayed with Mercedes-AMG if he wanted to continue competing in GT racing only.

Nevertheless, it cannot be ruled out that he will also complete some GT3 races for BMW in 2024. As I said, his exact programme is yet to be announced. "I'm delighted to be a BMW M works driver from next season," said Marciello. "This is a big step in my career. I have been a racing driver for many years and am very proud to be able to compete for BMW M Motorsport in the future."

Needless to say, BMW is also absolutely delighted with Marciello's signing, as Andreas Roos (Head of BMW M Motorsport) explains: "I am delighted to welcome Raffaele Marciello to the BMW M Motorsport family. When you have the chance to sign a high-calibre driver like him, you have to take it. He has been impressively proving for years - most recently in GT cars in particular - that he is one of the best drivers in the world. But there is much more to him than that. Before his career in GT racing, Raffaele Marciello proved his class several times in formula racing. With his versatility, we believe he brings the perfect complete package to further strengthen our already top-class works driver squad."

BMW will compete with two M Hybrid V8s in the FIA WEC and two in the American IMSA series in 2024.