Kelvin van der Linde in the Lexus GT3 in the FIA WEC in 2024

The South African will drive one of the two Lexus RC F GT3s in the Sports Car World Championship (FIA WEC) in the 2024 season. Jose Maria Lopez will be in the sister car. Van der Linde has not yet contested a WEC race.

As is well known, GT3 cars will be joining the FIA WEC in the 2024 season. Next week, the WEC will finally announce which teams and cars will be involved. There are many indications that GT3 cars from Porsche, Lamborghini, Ferrari, BMW, Aston Martin, Corvette, Ford, McLaren and Lexus will be involved. The Lexus programme will then be managed by the French team Akkodis ASP.

Toyota GR Europe has also been involved in the background. As is well known, Lexus is a brand within the Toyota Group. The Japanese are racing in the hypercar class with two Toyota GR010 hybrids and would have an even bigger footprint in the WEC thanks to Lexus' involvement. A few days ago, Toyota had already announced Jose Maria Lopez as a driver for the GT3 Lexus.

The Argentinian has always driven for Toyota in the big class in recent years, but was replaced by Dutchman Nyck die Vries in the GR010 Hybrid for 2024. Hypercar reserve driver Ritomo Miyata was initially considered for the second Lexus. However, the Japanese driver is also due to drive in Formula 2 in 2024. However, this has some overlaps with the WEC.

And so the feelers were put out again and Kelvin van der Linde was signed as a result. The South African was a pool driver at Audi until 2022. Since 2023, he has driven independently of the manufacturer and competed for the Abt team in the DTM with an Audi and in the 24-hour race at the Nürburgring with a Lamborghini. In addition to competing in the WEC in a Lexus, van der Linde will also be back in the DTM in 2024 in an Audi fielded by Abt.

It has not yet been announced who the other drivers in the Lexus cockpit will be. According to the regulations, there must be at least one FIA bronze-rated driver per car. The second driver may have a maximum FIA classification of silver.