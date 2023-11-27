These hypercars are set to compete in the FIA WEC in 2024

The World Sportscar Championship (FIA WEC) has published the provisional start list for the 2024 season. It includes a total of 19 hypercars - more than ever before. The season kicks off on 2 March 2024 in Qatar.

The FIA WEC is currently booming and will take another important step in the 2024 season. The series organisers have now announced the provisional entry list, which is really well filled with 37 cars. As is well known, the hypercars have been battling for victory at the top of the WEC since 2021. In 2024, 19 of these spectacular prototypes are set to take part in the WEC.

The defending champions in 2024 will once again be Toyota, which (as usual) will field two GR010 hybrids. Nyck de Vries will replace Argentinian Jose Maria Lopez in the Toyota cockpit. There will even be three Ferrari 499P cars in 2024. In addition to the two works cars, AF Corse will also field a private 499P. Robert Kubica will then sit in this car.

The French manufacturers Peugeot and Alpine are each building on two works cars. Mick Schumacher will also drive one of the two Alpine A424s. BMW will also enter two hypercars in the WRC, driven by Dries Vanthoor and Sheldon van der Linde. However, Porsche has the largest line-up in 2024 with five 963s, including two works cars, two cars from Hertz Team Jota and one from German team Proton Competition. Cadillac and Lamborghini will compete with just one car (at least on a full-season basis).

Italian manufacturer Isotta Fraschini is new to the WEC and is sending a Tipo6-C, which will be driven by Alejandro Garcia and Jean-Karl Vernay. The Glickenhaus 007 and the Vanwall Vandervell 680, which were still involved in 2023, are no longer on the list. In another list, SPEEDWEEK.com takes a look at the GT3 cars in the FIA WEC for 2024. The provisional entry list can be found here.