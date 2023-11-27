18 GT3 cars registered in the WEC for 2024

As is well known, GT3 racing cars will be joining the FIA WEC for the 2024 season. The nine brands Aston Martin, BMW, Corvette, Ferrari, Ford, Lexus, Lamborghini, McLaren and Porsche have each been authorised with two cars.

The FIA WEC will have a slightly different face in 2024. For the first time, the GT3 cars that are so popular around the world will compete in the WEC, replacing the spectacular GTE racers that have been responsible for the GT contingent since the series was founded in 2012. In addition, the LMP2s have also been banned from the WEC - at least for the races outside the 24 Hours of Le Mans. The WEC has now announced the provisional entry list. At the head of the 37-car field are 19 hypercars. They will be joined by 18 GT3 cars, whose class will be called LMGT3 in the WEC.

Manufacturers had to apply for a GT3 place in the WRC and were only allocated two car slots each. It was up to the manufacturers to decide which teams would support the cars at the track. Almost as expected, the WEC selected Martin, BMW, Corvette, Ferrari, Ford, Lexus, Lamborghini, McLaren and Porsche.

BMW, Corvette, Ferrari, Lexus, Lamborghini and Porsche are said to have been prioritised because their respective groups also compete in the hypercar class. Aston Martin will bring a hypercar to the WEC in 2025. Ford was able to score points with the fact that it raced in the GTE class of the WEC as a works team a few years ago - and also because the Proton Competition entry team has been active in the WEC for years. McLaren can be seen in a similar light. The United Autosports entry team has been active in the LMP2 and LMP3 classes of various ACO series for a long time.

In terms of the drivers, there are still some gaps in the provisional entry list, which can be found here.