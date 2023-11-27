BMW backs Valentino Rossi for the 2024 WEC season

In 2024, two BMW M4 GT3s will compete in the new LMGT3 class of the World Sportscar Championship (FIA WEC). Valentino Rossi will drive one car with two team-mates. The sister car will be driven by Augusto Farfus, among others.

Valentino Rossi has proven his great ability in motorbike racing over many years. The Italian won nine world championship titles. He then switched to four-wheel racing for the 2022 season and impressed there too. In the GT World Challenge Europe, he initially drove an Audi R8 LMS GT3 in the first year, switching to the BMW M4 GT3 (turbo inline six-cylinder with 3 litres of displacement and up to 590 hp) in the same series for 2023 and also becoming a BMW M works driver. The next step will now follow in 2024.

Because "Il Dottore" will be competing in the FIA WEC next year. This is the sports car world championship. Rossi will continue to drive the BMW M4 GT3 there. "I'm really looking forward to competing in the FIA WEC. It's the next step for me to compete in a world championship and not just in Europe, but worldwide again. I already know the car well after this season, but the format with three drivers from three different performance categories will be new for me. Overall, I think we will be in a very good position," says Rossi looking ahead.

The FIA WEC races are endurance races lasting at least 6 hours. Rossi will therefore share a BMW with two other team-mates. BMW will announce who these will be at a later date. The highlight of the WEC season is the legendary 24 Hours of Le Mans. Rossi already got to know the 13.626-kilometre track in western France when he won a round of Road Le Mans in a BMW in June 2023. This was a support race in the supporting programme of the great classic.

"Valentino Rossi celebrated a strong debut at Le Mans this season and won straight away in the BMW M4 GT3. In general, his first season as a BMW M works driver was very impressive," said Andreas Roos (Head of BMW M Motorsport). "I am convinced that he will also play an important role in the FIA WEC and be a crowd-puller."

However, Rossi will not be competing for overall victories in the FIA WEC next year. The cars in the LMGT3 class will race at the back of the field. The so-called hypercars (prototypes with over 680 hp) at the front will fight it out among themselves. The season opener is in Qatar in March 2024. It is widely expected that Valentino Rossi will also be in the GT3 cockpit at other races in 2024 in addition to the FIA WEC. But BMW will also announce this at a later date.

The second M4 GT3 for the FIA WEC will feature a trio of drivers centred around Brazilian Augusto Farfus. "To be selected by BMW M Motorsport for the FIA WEC programme is a great honour. I am very grateful for that. I think the FIA WEC will be the biggest racing platform in the world next year alongside Formula 1. We now know the BMW M4 GT3 very well, which will certainly help us," said Farfus.