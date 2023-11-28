Duqueine enters Isotta Fraschini hypercar in WEC

The small Italian brand has been awarded a place in the hypercar class of the World Sportscar Championship (FIA WEC) for 2024. Alejandro Garcia and Jean-Karl Vernay will be at the wheel of the Tipo 6 Competizione.

In the 2024 season, 19 hypercars will form the top of the FIA WEC. With Toyota, Ferrari, Peugeot, Porsche, Cadillac, BMW, Lamborghini and Alpine, well-known manufacturers are represented in the WEC. They are joined by Isotta Fraschini from Italy, who are fielding a Tipo 6 Competizione. The car will be driven by Alejandro Garcia from Mexico and Frenchman Jean-Karl Vernay. There will also be a third driver.

Somewhat surprisingly, the French Duqueine team will be responsible for the sporting support of the car at the race track. They last competed in the LMP2 class of the European Le Mans Series (ELMS) with an Oreca 07. Isotta Fraschini will take over the technical management himself.

"Since the appointment of Isotta Fraschini's new management group, the goal has been the FIA WEC 2024. After a year of intensive work, supported by Michelotto Engineering, the project has reached its goal," says motorsport boss Claudio Berro. "Now we have to compete with the most important car manufacturers in the world, a commitment that will motivate us and our sports partner Duqueine even more."

Until now, it was assumed that the British racing team Vector Sport would take care of the Tipo 6 Competizione at the race track. But this has now been cancelled. "The extent of the disappointment we feel about Isotta Fraschini's attitude is difficult to put into words," said Vector team boss Gary Holland. "We had been given minimal access and input into the development of this new hypercar, despite having previously agreed well on the testing and development of race cars in preparation for 2024. We therefore have no real idea at all how the Isotta development has progressed."

The Isotta Fraschini Tipo 6 Competizione was built according to LMH rules and has a V6 engine with a displacement of three litres. There is also a hybrid system on the front axle. Michelotto Engineering from Italy is the technical partner for the development (as indicated).