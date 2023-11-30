Two drivers confirmed for Lamborghini SC63 in WEC

Mirko Bortolotti and Daniil Kvyat will compete for Lamborghini in the hypercar class of the World Sportscar Championship (FIA WEC) in the 2024 season. The third driver will be announced at a later date.

When the 2024 FIA WEC season kicks off in Qatar on 2 March, Mirko Bortolotti and Daniil Kvyat will also be taking part. The two have now been confirmed for the cockpit of the Lamborghini SC63. The Italian brand will line up with an SC63 in the hypercar class of the World Sportscar Championship in 2024. There will also be a number of outings with a second car in selected endurance races in the American IMSA series. Andrea Caldarelli will then sit in the cockpit.

"Being able to assign the first names in our squad brings us closer to our debut in 2024 and marks a new phase in the development of this project," explains Andrea Piccini, the boss of Team Iron Lynx, which is running the Lamborghini in both series. "We have already worked with Mirko, Daniil and Andrea this year and have been impressed by their skills, experience and professionalism. I can't wait to unveil our full line-up and see where the future will take us."

Bortolotti has been a Lamborghini works driver since 2014 (with the exception of one season in which he raced for sister company Audi). Kvyat has contested 110 Grands Prix in Formula 1 and familiarised himself with the WEC as early as 2023 by racing in the LMP2 class. Together with Caldarelli, they completed the majority of the test work in the SC63.

Frenchman Romain Grosjean was also part of the test team. He has already been announced as the driver of the SC63, although it has not yet been confirmed in which series he will compete. However, there are many indications that he will probably be competing in the IMSA series.

This raises the question of who will sit in the WEC cockpit as the third driver alongside Bortolotti and Kvyat. The rumour mill is running the name Edoardo Mortara very high. The Swiss driver recently made a name for himself in the FIA GT World Cup in a GT3 Audi and took second place. He could possibly line up in the Lamborghini SC63, but nothing has been officially confirmed yet.