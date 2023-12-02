A look at the hypercar drivers in the FIA WEC for 2024

The provisional entry list for the 2024 WEC still has many vacancies for drivers in the hypercar class. However, some of the manufacturers have already confirmed drivers. There are also rumours. Here is an overview.

The 2024 FIA WEC season kicks off in Qatar on 2 March, with 19 hypercars at the front of the field vying for overall victory. The FIA WEC has published the provisional entry list here. Not all cockpits in this list are currently filled. This is because the teams still have time to register the final driver pairings. Nevertheless, more is already known than what is on the list. (As usual, there are also unconfirmed rumours floating around the paddock, which are of course without guarantee).

Peugeot, for example, has only named Paul Di Resta and Loïc Duval. However, former Formula E champion Stoffel Vandoorne is actually also part of the line-up. Mikkel Jensen, Jean-Eric Vergne and Nico Müller have not yet been confirmed. From an outside perspective, however, the likelihood that these three could also be back in 2024 is not bad.

Alpine has only announced Matthieu Vaxiviere and Nicolas Lapierre in the list - but has already confirmed Charles Milesi, Paul-Loup Chatin, Ferdinand Habsburg and Mick Schumacher. However, it is still unclear who will drive with whom. At Lamborghini, only Mirko Bortolotti is on the list. However, the Italians have already announced Daniil Kvyat. The rumour mill wants to see Edoardo Mortara as the third driver.

Everything is already clear at Toyota. Sébastien Buemi, Ryo Hirakawa and Brendon Hartley as well as Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi and Nyck de Vries will be in the two GR010 hybrids, with de Vries replacing Argentinian José María López. Porsche also has everything in place with Matt Campbell, Michael Christensen and Frédéric Makowiecki as well as Kévin Estre, André Lotterer and Laurens Vanthoor. Campbell will take over from US American Dane Cameron.

Earl Bamber and Alex Lynn have so far been confirmed for the Cadillac. In fact, it could be that the Americans start the season with a driver duo. There will certainly be driver trios at BMW. The Bavarians have currently entered Dries Vanthoor and Sheldon van der Linde in the WEC. It would be a surprise if newcomer Raffaele Marciello were not also in the M Hybrid V8.

Only Antonio Fuoco and Alessandro Pier Guidi are currently registered in the two works Ferraris. Ferrari already confirmed Nicklas Nielsen in mid-November. However, Miguel Molina, James Calado and Antonio Giovinazzi will probably also be back in the cockpit. Robert Kubica will drive the third (private) 499P. F1 tester Robert Shwartzman could possibly become one of his team-mates.

The crews of the other private cars are still quite open (at least from the outside). Proton Competition has so far only entered Harry Tincknell for the Porsche 963. The brand colleagues from Hertz Team Jota, who have two 963s on the grid, have William Stevens and Oliver Rasmussen. Only Alejandro Garcia and Jean-Karl Vernay have been entered for the Isotta Fraschini hypercar so far.