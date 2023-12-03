Porsche confirms Matt Campbell for hypercar in WEC

The Australian will compete in the FIA WEC in the 2024 season. He will share a Porsche 963 with Michael Christensen and Frédéric Makowiecki in the Hypercar class. Pairing in the sister car remains the same.

The provisional entry list for the 2024 season recently announced by the FIA WEC already hinted at it, but now official confirmation has been received from Porsche. Matt Campbell is joining the Swabian manufacturer's hypercar line-up for the WEC. He will share a 963 with Michael Christensen and Frédéric Makowiecki. In the 2023 season, this seat was still held by American Dane Cameron.

Cameron will continue to drive the Porsche 963, but will compete in the IMSA series. This is exactly where Campbell drove last season. This means that Campbell and Cameron have swapped places. "We have made changes to our driver line-up with a sense of proportion," says Thomas Laudenbach (Head of Porsche Motorsport). "Our clear goal is still to optimise the overall package for the races in the two major championships. This applies to the vehicle and the team processes as well as the cockpit line-ups. Last season, we fought for the title in the IMSA series right up to the last race. Our ambitions for 2024 are high: we want to be right at the front in North America as well as in Le Mans and the FIA WEC."

Campbell already knows the FIA WEC from racing in the GTE car. He was also a reserve driver for the Porsche hypercar at the 2023 24 Hours of Le Mans. There has been no change for the second works Porsche 963 in the 2024 WEC. Just like in 2023, Kévin Estre, André Lotterer and Laurens Vanthoor will again drive this car next year.



Porsche has not yet officially stated whether a third works 963 will once again compete in the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2024. This was still the case in 2023.