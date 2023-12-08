Porsche not satisfied with the 963's debut year

After a year in action, Porsche looks back on the season with the LMDh prototype 963 and the results are positive. However, according to Head of Motorsport Thomas Laudenbach, the team is not satisfied.

Porsche has a great tradition in prototype motorsport. Racing cars such as the 917, the 936 and the 956/962 are legendary. After the turn of the millennium, there was the open-top RS Spyder from the LMP2 category and the highly successful 919 Hybrid from the LMP1 era. Since 2023, the Swabians have been on the road with the 963, which was built according to LMDh rules. However, the first year of use was not yet satisfactory. At least that's how motorsport boss Thomas Laudenbach sees it: "I rate the debut year of the Porsche 963 in global competition as positive overall, but we are not satisfied."

Porsche entered two factory 963s in the American IMSA series and also in the World Sports Car Championship (FIA WEC). A third works 963 was also entered in the WEC season highlight, the 24 Hours of Le Mans. In terms of results, the balance sheet is mixed. While three victories were achieved in the IMSA, there were only two third places in the WEC. These were at the races in Portimão and Fuji.

However, the BoP (Balance of Performance) also played a greater role in the WEC than in the IMSA. In fact, all race wins went to LMH-designed cars (Toyota won six times - Ferrari once). Apart from Porsche, only Cadillac was still racing with an LMDh in the World Championship. And the Americans also failed to finish higher than third place (at Le Mans).

However, it would also be inappropriate to blame the BoP alone for the WEC performance of the works 963. It turned out that Toyota, for example, simply had better control of the overall processes. Over the course of the season, however, Porsche showed a good learning curve. All in all, third place was achieved in the manufacturers' standings.

Porsche was also the only manufacturer in the large prototype class to deliver customer cars in the first year. In the WEC, there was a 963 from Hertz Team Jota from the race in Spa-Francorchamps and another 963 from Proton Competition from Monza. Two private cars also made their debut in the IMSA over the course of the season.

"We had set ourselves a huge programme for 2023: Starting with two works cars in each of the two biggest endurance series in the world and setting up a completely new deployment structure in collaboration with Team Penske as well as building, delivering and supporting a total of four customer cars in the first year," Laudenbach continued. "Our learning curve over the past few months has been steep and I am sure that we will use this experience to achieve the goals we have set ourselves in the coming season's competitions. Porsche belongs at the top. We will continue to follow this path with the utmost determination."