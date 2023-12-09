FIA WEC Champions 2023 received their trophies in Baku

This year's FIA Prize Giving Ceremony took place in Baku. WEC World Champions Sébastien Buemi, Ryo Hirakawa and Brendon Hartley were also honoured, although New Zealander Hartley was not present this time.

As we all know, the WEC is an official FIA World Championship. This has certain advantages and disadvantages - but also means that the winners always receive fantastic trophies from the world governing body at the end of the year. This takes place at the Prize Giving Ceremony. The 2023 edition of this spectacle took place in Baku (Azerbaijan). The 2023 WEC champions Sébastien Buemi and Ryo Hirakawa swapped their racing suits for a fine pair of threads. Team-mate and Brendon Hartley was unable to attend and was represented on stage by Kazuki Nakajima.

"It's a great honour to be here. We had a great season," said Buemi on stage. "We came away empty-handed at Le Mans this year, but we will come back even stronger next year. Thanks to Toyota for the great car and thanks to my team-mates. We had a good battle with the sister car this year."

In said sister car in 2023 were Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi and José María López, who finished second in the overall standings and also received trophies for their efforts in Baku. Third place went to the Ferrari trio of Antonio Fuoco, Miguel Molina and Nicklas Nielsen. Fuoco and Molina accepted the trophies on stage. The 2024 WEC season starts on 2 March in Qatar.