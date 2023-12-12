In black: Toyota shows new look for GR010 Hybrid

Toyota's two GR010 hybrids will appear with a completely different livery in the 2024 FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) sports car season. The new base colour is black. Two cars will race in the hypercar class.

When the 2024 FIA WEC season kicks off in Qatar on 2 March, the two Toyota GR010 Hybrids will have a new look. The Japanese manufacturer has now shown a first picture in this regard. It shows a GR010 Hybrid in black. The GR logo is on the rear mudguard. It is not yet known whether there have been any technical changes to the car. However, Toyota had already brought major updates to the car for the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

In fact, the black design is rather unexpected. When Toyota entered the WEC with the TS030 Hybrid in 2012, white and blue were the primary colours. The TS040 Hybrid (2014 and 2015) was also white and blue. The TS050 Hybrid (from 2016) was then white, red and black - as was the GR010 Hybrid in the 2021, 2022 and 2023 seasons.

Sébastien Buemi, Ryo Hirakawa and Brendon Hartley as well as Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi and Nyck de Vries will be at the wheel of the two cars in the 2024 WEC season, with de Vries replacing Argentinian José María López. Buemi/Hirakawa/Hartley are the reigning WEC champions.