Five of the six drivers for Jota-Porsche 963 known

In the 2024 season, a total of five Porsche 963s will compete in the FIA WEC. Two cars will be entered by the factory, two by Hertz Team Jota and one by Proton Competition. The six drivers for the two works cars have already been finalised. At Proton Competition, Harry Tincknell has so far been registered with the series organisers. With regard to Hertz Team Jota, five of the six drivers have now been finalised.

In the 963 with starting number #12, only William Stevens has been registered so far. The Briton will be joined by Norman Nato and Callum Ilott. Frenchman Nato has been a fixture in prototype racing for years and also drove in the big class in his LMP1 days - back then with Rebellion. Ilott has made a name for himself in formula racing in particular. He was part of the Ferrari Driver Academy from 2017 to 2021 and even had his eye on Formula 1, before ultimately competing in the IndyCar Series from 2021 to 2023.

"I'm really looking forward to driving a Porsche in the top class with Hertz Team JOTA. I recently had a two-day test. The car felt great and it was fun to drive. I am extremely impressed with the team, they are incredibly professional and I already know that we will be fighting for top results with the Porsche next season and hopefully for success at Le Mans itself," said the 25-year-old. "2024 will be my first full year in the WEC, having competed once at Le Mans a few years ago. The calendar looks fantastic."

So far, only Oliver Rasmussen has been entered in the sister car with the number #38. He will be joined by Briton Phil Hanson, who has raced in LMP2 for many years and has also enjoyed some success there. The third driver has not yet been finalised. There has been wild speculation about this in recent weeks. Most rumours are currently pointing in the direction of Jenson Button. However, it remains to be seen whether this will materialise.