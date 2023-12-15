Edoardo Mortara third Lamborghini driver in WEC

Lamborghini has completed its driver line-up for the Hypercar class of the World Sportscar Championship (FIA WEC). Edoardo Mortara will start together with Mirko Bortolotti and Daniil Kvyat. IMSA trio also finalised.

Lamborghini will also be competing in prototype racing in the 2024 season. The SC63, which is based on an LMP2 chassis from Ligier, is currently being developed for this purpose. One SC63 will then compete in the FIA WEC and a second car will take part in selected races in the American IMSA series. The driver line-up has now also been finalised.

So far, Mirko Bortolotti and Daniil Kvyat have been confirmed in the SC63 for the WEC. Their team-mate will be Edoardo Mortara. The Swiss driver is best known from the DTM and Formula E. However, he has also celebrated great success in the FIA GT World Cup. Last month, he finished the spectacular race in Macau in a GT3 Audi in second place.

"I'm delighted to join Lamborghini Squadra Corse, which offers me the incredible opportunity to take part in the 24 Hours of Le Mans and the World Endurance Championship," said Mortara. "It's a very proud moment for me and I hope we can achieve some good results next season."

The crew of the SC63 for the IMSA series has now also been finalised. Andrea Caldarelli, Romain Grosjean and Matteo Cairoli will drive together. In all likelihood, the IMSA debut will take place at the 12 Hours of Sebring in March 2024. The IMSA trio could possibly also have relevance for the FIA WEC. Rumour has it that Lamborghini wants to field a second SC63 at the WEC season highlight (the 24 Hours of Le Mans), in which the IMSA drivers could then sit. However, this has yet to be confirmed.