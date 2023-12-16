Jenson Button to drive Porsche hypercar in FIA WEC 2024

Hertz Team Jota is doubling its line-up in the FIA WEC hypercar class in 2024 and will field two Porsche 963s. Five of the six drivers were confirmed a few days ago. Now the final driver has been announced. It is Jenson Button, who will share a 963 with Phil Hanson and Oliver Rasmussen.

"I'm delighted to be competing in the 2024 World Endurance Championship with Hertz Team Jota alongside my team-mates Oliver Rasmussen and Phil Hanson," said Button. "Both of them already have a lot of experience in endurance racing and that's key. Endurance racing is all about teamwork and there is no better team than Hertz Team Jota to take on the big manufacturers in the hypercar class. I'm looking forward to the first race in Qatar, but I also know that there is still a lot of work ahead of us to make sure we arrive prepared."

Button is no stranger to endurance racing. In 2018/19, he already competed in the FIA WEC and drove the SMP Racing BR1 in the LMP1 class. In 2023, he sat in the NASCAR car at the 24 Hours of Le Mans and thus took part in the "innovative class" at the great classic in France. At the end of the year, he then contested the Petit Le Mans at Road Atlanta in the IMSA series in a private Porsche from JDC-Miller. He will also take part in the 24 Hours of Daytona in early 2024, driving an Acura LMDh.

The FIA WEC is also delighted about Button's commitment, as series boss Frédéric Lequien emphasises: "It is an honour that Jenson Button will be competing full-time in the WEC next year. With nine manufacturers in the hypercar category next year, and star names like Jenson confirmed on the grid, everything is now in place for the WEC to experience its most spectacular season yet." The 2024 season will start on 2 March in Qatar.