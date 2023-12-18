Alpine on the road in Portimão with both A424s for the first time

During test drives on the track in Portimão, the French brand was able to cover over 3000 kilometres. Both hypercars were on the road at the same time. All six drivers scheduled for the WEC were also used.

Three LMDh-designed racing cars will be added to the FIA WEC in the 2024 season. The BMW M Hybrid V8, the Lamborghini SC63 and the Alpine A424. The latter race car from France has now been on the road for two days of testing on the track in Portimão, Portugal. This was the first time ever that two A424s were used simultaneously. In all previous tests, only one car was in operation at a time.

"The entire team has done a lot of work during this development phase. We have come a long way since we were on the track in Le Castellet for the first time four months ago," explains motorsport boss Bruno Famin. "The two hypercars ran without any major problems disrupting the test programme. But there is still a lot to do and everyone involved in the programme is doing their best to ensure that we are as well prepared as possible for the season opener in Qatar. We will approach this race with the utmost humility."

All six Alpine WEC drivers were also present for the first time. As is well known, these are the German Mick Schumacher, the four Frenchmen Nicolas Lapierre, Matthieu Vaxiviere, Charles Milesi and Paul-Loup Chatin as well as Ferdinand Habsburg from Austria. The six drivers were split between two cars. Alpine will reveal who will drive with whom in the 2024 WEC season on 7 February.

The two A424s covered over 3000 kilometres together in Portimão (car #35 completed 1443 km - and the #36 drove 1562 km). There were reportedly no major problems that would have affected the planned programme. The focus was on tuning the aero package, the engine, the interaction of the various systems and also energy and tyre management.

As is well known, an A424 was in the USA in November to undergo the mandatory IMSA wind tunnel tests. Afterwards, an Alpine was also in the Sauber wind tunnel in Switzerland. The FIA homologation is now being finalised in Valleiry/France.