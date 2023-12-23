Isotta Fraschini tests hypercar for two days in Estoril

The Italian manufacturer, which will compete with a hypercar in the FIA WEC in 2024, was in Estoril for two days of testing. New signing Alex García also sat in the cockpit of the Tipo 6 LMH Competizione for the first time.

In the 2024 FIA WEC season, there will once again be a private car in the hypercar class - and not from Glickenhaus or Vanwall, but from Isotta Fraschini. The Italians are currently wrapping up the Tipo 6 LMH Competizione together with Michelotto. The vehicle was built according to LMH rules and also has a hybrid system.

The next test drive was now on the agenda. This took place in Estoril. On the circuit near the Portuguese capital Lisbon, the focus was primarily on refining the race set-up. A number of long runs were completed, simulating situations that can occur in racing. A total of over 1200 kilometres were covered.

The Duqueine team was also involved in looking after the car for the first time in Estoril. The French racing team will run the car in the WEC season together with Isotta Fraschini. At the wheel in Portugal were Jean-Karl Vernay and, for the first time, the Mexican Alex García. Both have already been nominated by the team for the WEC season.

"I am very satisfied with the Isotta Fraschini Duqueine team's first test. It was also the first time that Alex García has driven a hypercar. He behaved very professionally," said Claudio Berro from Isotta Fraschini. "On the two Portuguese days, there were several long runs in which the car performed perfectly, which allowed us to gather a lot of information about the tyres as well as the setup and aerodynamic settings."

The Isotta Fraschini Tipo 6 LMH Competizione is also currently in the homologation phase via the FIA. Three of four phases have now been completed.