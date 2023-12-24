Ferrari extends contract with hypercar driver James Calado

The Briton has been part of the Ferrari squad since 2014. He initially drove a GT car. Since 2023, he has been driving the 499P in the FIA WEC. James Calado won the 24 Hours of Le Mans in this hypercar in 2023. He remains a works driver.

Ferrari entered the FIA WEC hypercar class in 2023 with two 499P cars. In June, the legendary brand scored a major success when it won the 24 Hours of Le Mans with the driver trio of Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado and Antonio Giovinazzi. Two works 499P cars will also be competing in the 2024 World Championship. There will also be a private car entered by AF Corse. James Calado will once again be part of the works team's driver line-up. Ferrari has now extended the contract with the Briton for several years.

"I am proud to have extended the contract. I've had some incredible experiences with the Prancing Horse and it's extraordinary to continue on this path. My goal for the future is to become hypercar world champion," explains Calado. The Briton joined Ferrari in 2014. In 2017, 2021 and 2022, he won the title in the GTE Pro class of the WEC with the 488 GTE Evo. In 2019 and 2021, he won the class at the 24 Hours of Le Mans. This was followed in 2023 by overall victory in the classic race in western France with the 499P.

"In ten years at Maranello, I have experienced some exciting times. I think back to 2014, for example, when I signed the official driver's contract. I was at dinner with my family and received the call I was waiting for: it was a special evening for me," the 34-year-old continued. "Two years later, I had my first victory at the Nürburgring. Another great, lasting memory was this year's victory at Le Mans - my first in the overall standings. Of course, I also have special memories of the three LMGTE Pro class titles."

Ferrari had already announced the contract extension with hypercar driver Nicklas Nielsen in November. Antonio Fuoco and Alessandro Pier Guidi were confirmed for the two works 499Ps when the FIA WEC published the entry list for 2024. The 2023 line-up also included Miguel Molina and Antonio Giovinazzi. It would be a surprise if both were not also in the works 499P in 2024. However, an official announcement in this regard has yet to be made.