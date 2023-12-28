Briefly explained: These are currently the prototype classes

Prototype racing is currently at an extreme high. In the WEC, LMH and LMDh are competing for the world championship crown. But there are also LMP2 and LMP3. SPEEDWEEK.com explains the different classes in prototype racing.

International sports car motorsport is divided into two areas: The GT cars and the prototypes. In contrast to the GTs, prototypes do not need any reference to a road vehicle. In this respect, the designers have much more freedom in their development than with a GT. Overall, prototypes are also considered aerodynamic vehicles. This results in high speeds in fast corners and (usually) makes for a lot of driving fun. SPEEDWEEK.com briefly introduces the most important prototype categories:

The LMH class

The LMH has replaced the LMP1 as the premier class for the 2021 season. The vehicles have a much simpler technical design than the previous LMP1s. For example, there are maximum values for aerodynamics, which should prevent extreme developments. This also gives the manufacturers the opportunity to give the vehicles an attractive appearance. However, this is also noticeable in terms of performance. Compared to the LMP1s, the LMHs are around ten seconds slower on the Le Mans race track. A hybrid system is still permitted. There is no engine capacity limit. However, the total power output is limited to 520 kW. Toyota, Peugeot and Ferrari are currently racing with an LMH. Isotta Fraschini will join them in 2024. Most recently, Vanwall and Glickenhaus also had two other private commitments in the WEC.

The LMDh class

The LMDh are the successors to the American DPi. They were introduced in 2023 and are also permitted in the FIA WEC in addition to the IMSA series. This has major advantages for the car manufacturers, as they can compete with one vehicle in the two major sports car series. A Balance of Performance (BoP) is used to bring the LMDh and LMH to a lap time level. The LMDh are based on the LMP2 chassis. There are also other identical parts, such as the hybrid system. This makes the LMDh a lot cheaper than the LMH. Acura, BMW, Cadillac and Porsche were on the road with their LMDh in 2023. Alpine and Lamborghini are also currently developing an LMDh, which will make its debut in 2024.

The LMP2 class

The second-highest class has been strictly regulated since 2016. Only four chassis constructors have been authorised. These are Dallara, Ligier, Oreca and Riley/Multimatic. The sales price is capped. Over the years, the Oreca 07 has proved to be the best vehicle. As a result, this chassis is now used by virtually all teams. There is also a standardised engine supplied by the British manufacturer Gibson. However, the 4.2-litre unit (naturally aspirated V8 engine) can only be leased and not purchased. The LMP2s have been slowed down further and further since 2021 (via various adjustment screws) so that they do not get in the way of the LMH/LMDh. The current LMP2 generation is scheduled to run until 2025. New technical regulations have been announced for 2026.

The LMP3 class

The LMP3 category completes the LMP pyramid at the lower end. It is the entry-level class in the LMP world. LMP3 was created for the 2015 season. Revised regulations were introduced in 2020. Here, too, the number of chassis manufacturers is limited to four: Ligier, Duqueine, Ginetta and Adess. The standard engine (naturally aspirated V8 with a displacement of 5.6 litres) comes from Nissan and delivers around 335 kW. The powertrain (engine, gearbox and electronics) is managed by Oreca. Old chassis from the 2015 to 2019 generation can be brought up to the 2020 technical standard via an upgrade kit. A new engine will also be introduced from 2025. This will be a V6 turbo, which will also be supplied by Oreca.