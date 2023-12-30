Overview: Which GT3 models will race in the WEC in 2024?

GT3 models will be on the grid in the Sports Car World Championship (FIA WEC) and also in the ELMS in the 2024 season. Nine brands have been approved. SPEEWEEK.com lists who is allowed to race and who is not.

GT racing in the FIA WEC is currently undergoing a transformation. Since the series was founded in 2012, the GTE cars have formed the GT slot in the WEC. The GT3s will now take over from 2024. The GTE racers were generally somewhat more expensive and were not necessarily developed with customer racing in mind (although there was still good customer racing). This is now different with the GT3. The cars are, so to speak, off the shelf and can theoretically also be used in many other championships.

In the FIA WEC (and also in the European Le Mans Series - ELMS), however, the new class is not called GT3, but LMGT3 - whereby the LM of course means Le Mans. In order to technically turn a GT3 into an LMGT3, minimal changes have to be made to the car. The most important of these is the installation of a torque sensor in the rear axle area. This is intended to provide the rule makers with important data in order to create an adequate BoP (Balance of Performance). In principle, it should therefore be possible to quickly convert a car back to "normal" GT3 standard.

The tyre partner for the WEC and ELMS is Goodyear, who have developed new tyres for this purpose. This is also a small difference to "normal" GT3 racing, which is usually run on Michelin or Pirelli tyres.

A total of nine different GT3 models (then in LMGT3 specification) are taking part in the 2024 FIA WEC. These are the Aston Martin Vantage GT3, BMW M4 GT3, Corvette Z06 GT3.R, Ferrari 296 GT3, Ford Mustang GT3, Lamborghini Huracán GT3 EVO2, Lexus RC F GT3, McLaren 720S GT3 Evo and Porsche 911 GT3 R.

At this point, it is exciting to take a look at who is missing: Because there are currently six more models in the global GT3 sport, but they have not been considered for the WEC in 2024. These are the Audi R8 LMS GT3 evo II, Bentley Continental GT3, Honda/Acura NSX GT3 Evo22, Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo, Nissan GT-R Nismo GT3 and the Corvette C7 GT3-R developed by Callaway.

In addition, the FIA WEC's rule makers have announced that only cars that also race in the WEC in the full season will be allowed to compete in the season highlight (the 24 Hours of Le Mans). The GT3 models from Audi, Bentley, Honda/Acura, Mercedes-AMG, Nissan and Callaway will therefore not take part in the classic race on the French Sarthe in 2024. This rule also applies to the 2024 ELMS.

However, this regulation does not apply to the 2023/24 Asian Le Mans Series. Audi R8 LMS GT3 evo II and Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo, for example, will also be on the grid there. It would be tricky if a team were to win the AsLMS title with one of these two models, as the title also offers an invitation to the 24 Hours of Le Mans. The team in question would then have to switch to one of the nine models represented in the WEC in order to compete in the classic.