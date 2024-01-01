What will the new year 2024 bring us in the FIA WEC?

SPEEDWEEK.com looks ahead to the 2024 season in the World Sports Car Championship (FIA WEC). 19 hypercars from nine manufacturers will be battling for overall victory. Nine brands will also compete in the LMGT3 class. So is everything good?

One thing is clear: the FIA WEC is currently in a peak phase. The WEC field is really full and the manufacturers are queuing up. In the entire sports car world, this has not happened in this form in recent decades. The series organisers can therefore look forward to huge revenues. As a result, the sporting outcome of the respective races will also be very uncertain. This was last the case in the 2016 season, when three manufacturers - Audi, Porsche and Toyota - battled it out for victory in a thrilling battle - with the exception of the Porsche vs Toyota duel in 2017. After that, Toyota kept the WEC alive on its own for years. The Japanese deserve a lot of credit for this, but it wasn't much fun to watch.

Since the introduction of the hypercars in 2021, things have been looking up again. 2023 was already interesting when there was a double-digit number of cars in the top class again. 2024 will now go down in history as the highlight in this respect. Toyota, Peugeot and Ferrari will compete with their LMH hypercars against the LMDh from Cadillac, Porsche, BMW, Lamborghini and Alpine. Isotta Fraschini's private LMH will be an additional treat. That sounds really great at first.

The problem with the whole thing, however, is that only one car can win each race. So there are always eight losers. Now that the sports departments of the manufacturers have had the budgets for the development of the racing cars approved by their boards of directors, they naturally want to see results - otherwise the programmes will quickly come to an end. The Balance of Performance (BoP) is intended to equalise this in order to bring all cars up to the same level. How well this works in 2024 is the big challenge for the WEC technical department. Apart from that, the races with BoP are of course extremely artificial and reduce the sporting value. But we'll save ranting about that for another text.

Basically, the full and varied field will of course ensure that the grandstands at the WEC races are really full. The manufacturer's money will also provide plenty of variety, distraction and amusement off the track, so attending a WEC race can certainly provide a certain entertainment value - even for a wider audience.

The WEC schedule once again consists of eight races. These are well spread out over the year so that the WEC can be followed with a certain regularity. Qatar is a newcomer to the calendar at the start of the season. The format used there, with a race over 1812 kilometres, is also new. Whether both will prove their worth remains to be seen. But it doesn't really matter, because Qatar will not be leaving the calendar any time soon (for other reasons).

Imola is also new - initially only for one year, as Monza is being rebuilt. But let's just wait and see which Italian circuit will be on the calendar in 2025. With Spa-Francorchamps and Le Mans, the two big WEC classics will then follow. After that, Interlagos and Austin will be two returnees that will certainly be interesting to watch - although Austin could quickly disappear again. Toyota's home race at Fuji has been a highlight for years and the finale in Bahrain has also become something of a tradition.

This means that the WEC schedule is actually quite well-organised. The whole world is travelled, which is worthy of a world championship. However, the classics such as Monza (for the reason described), Silverstone and the Nürburgring are actually missing. But dreaming of a romantic sports car past is increasingly rare these days. So let's just take it as it is.

For the first time, the 2024 WEC will only be a two-class organisation. The LMP2s (outside of Le Mans) have been completely eliminated. Of course, this creates a lot of clarity, as only two races have to be followed in the race. Nevertheless, the LMP2s with the brute Gibson V8 always offered plenty of spectacle.

In addition, the GT3s take over the GT slot at the end of the field from the GTEs. The GT3 cars are widely known from other series, which leads to a certain comparability - and brings new teams that couldn't/wouldn't start with GTE to the WEC playground. On the other hand, the WEC also loses some of its exclusivity and moves more in the direction of mainstream motorsport.

Be that as it may. The field is full (the series organisers even had to reject applications). 19 hypercars from eight brands are battling it out for the crown and 18 GT3s from nine manufacturers in the LMGT3 class for the GT title. All ranting aside, this will provide great entertainment and exciting racing. And to a certain extent, that's also the reason why spectators spend their free time watching a racing series. So we have a great season to look forward to.