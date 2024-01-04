Overview: The WEC was on the road at these tracks

The Sports Car World Championship enters its twelfth season in 2024. So far, 85 races have been held on 13 different race tracks around the world. SPEEDWEEK.com takes a look back and takes stock.

In 2012, the time had finally come again: a new sports car world championship was founded. We had to wait 20 years for this, after the original WRC ended rather ingloriously at the end of 1992. In the intervening years, there was of course also sports car racing - in various series and formats, but no real WEC with an FIA stamp. The WEC ultimately emerged from the Le Mans Series and the ILMC (Intercontinental Le Mans Cup) in 2012.

The first WEC race took place at a historic location: The legendary Sebring race track in Florida. This is exactly where the original WEC made its debut in March 1953. The inaugural season consisted of eight races. After Sebring, there were Spa-Francorchamps, Le Mans (the great endurance classic in France is the annual highlight of the WEC), Silverstone, Interlagos, Bahrain, Fuji and Shanghai.

However, after Sebring was a big mess (the race also counted as part of the ALMS - there were far too many car classes and a confusion of rules), the US event was moved to Austin for 2013. The other seven circuits remained the same. There were no further changes for 2014.

A new circuit was only added in 2015. As two German brands, Porsche and Audi, were competing in the LMP1 class, the race was held at the Nürburgring. The race in the Eifel region replaced Interlagos on the calendar.

These were the WEC's golden years and a ninth race, Mexico City, was added to the calendar for 2016. The 2017 season also consisted of new races. But then came the big change. After Audi and Porsche left the LMP1 class, the WEC organisers decided to run the 2018/19 calendar over two years. The so-called Super Season was born.

Spa-Francorchamps and Le Mans were visited twice in this seventh season and the WEC also returned to Sebring in March 2019. Silverstone, Fuji and Shanghai completed the calendar. The 2019/20 season also spanned the winter months. However, the calendar had to be constantly adjusted due to coronavirus. In the end, Silverstone, Fuji, Shanghai, Bahrain, Austin, Spa-Francorchamps, Le Mans and Bahrain were all on the calendar.

For 2021, the long seasons were over again. A compact schedule with six races (all within the calendar year) was to be tackled. With Monza and Portimão, two new circuits were added to the calendar. Spa-Francorchamps and Le Mans were of course included again. The finale consisted of two races in Bahrain.

The WEC also consisted of six races in 2022: With Sebring, Spa-Francorchamps, Le Mans, Monza, Fuji and Bahrain, however, they were all 'old favourites'. The WEC was expanded to seven races again for the 2023 season, as Portimão returned. In 2024, the calendar will be expanded again to eight races. Losail in Qatar and Imola in Italy will be added, Interlagos and Austin will return, Le Mans and Spa-Francorchamps will of course remain - as will Fuji and Bahrain. However, Sebring, Monza and Portimão will no longer be included in 2024.

Eleven full seasons saw 85 WEC races. 13 race venues were contested. As expected, Europe is most strongly represented with Spa, Le Mans, Silverstone, Nürburgring, Monza and Portimão. Asia saw Fuji, Shanghai and Bahrain. In America, there were races at Austin, Sebring, Mexico City and Interlagos. Losail will be venue no. 14 in March 2024 - Imola will then be no. 15 in April 2024.

Spa-Francorchamps and Le Mans have been on the calendar every season, hosting twelve WEC races each so far - Bahrain has also been contested twelve times so far: 2018/19 was skipped, but 2019/20 and 2021 were contested twice. 36 of 85 races have therefore taken place at these three circuits - that is just under 42.4 per cent of the WEC races.