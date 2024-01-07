Toyota reserve pilot Ritomo Miyata gets seat shell

Japanese driver Ritomo Miyata will be Toyota's reserve driver in the FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) in the 2024 season. He has now travelled to the Toyota Gazoo Racing Europe headquarters to familiarise himself with the GR010 Hybrid.

There will be a change to Toyota's regular drivers in the FIA WEC in the 2024 season. The two GR010 Hybrids will be driven by Sébastien Buemi, Ryo Hirakawa and Brendon Hartley as well as Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi and Nyck de Vries, with the Dutchman de Vries replacing the Argentinian José María López. López will switch to the LMGT3 class and drive a Lexus RC F GT3.

But that's not all: Toyota's reserve driver is also new for 2024. This is Ritomo Miyata. The Japanese driver has now travelled to Cologne-Marsdorf (headquarters of Toyota Gazoo Racing Europe) to familiarise himself with the GR010 Hybrid. The customary creation of the seat shell also took place here. As is well known, the GR010 Hybrid was developed in Cologne-Marsdorf, although the powertrain comes from the technical centre in Higashi-Fuji (Japan).

Miyata has mainly raced in Japan in his career to date. In 2023, he won the title in the Super GT series and also in Super Formula. These are the two most important racing series in the Land of the Rising Sun. However, he also made his WEC debut in 2023 at the race in Fuji, when he drove a Ferrari 488 GTE from Kessel Racing and made a strong impression.

The 24-year-old will then contest a fairly international programme in 2024. In addition to his role as Toyota's reserve driver in the WEC, he will also drive Cool Racing's Oreca 07 and compete in the LMP2 class of the European Le Mans Series (ELMS). He will also compete in Formula 2. Miyata will also be taking part in the 24 Hours of Daytona. There he will drive the Lexus RF F GT3 of Vasser Sullivan Racing.

Japanese drivers have a long tradition in Toyota's WEC programme. In the beginning, the focus was on Kazuki Nakajima. Kamui Kobayashi later joined the line-up. In 2017, Toyota fielded a third works car for two races, in which Yuji Kunimoto sat. Ryo Hirakawa then took over from Kazuki Nakajima in 2022. With Ritomo Miyata, the next Japanese driver is now waiting in the wings.