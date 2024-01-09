Jenson Button: "Wanted to drive a full season again"

When the 2024 FIA WEC season kicks off in Qatar on 2 March, Jenson Button will also be there. The Briton will be in a Porsche 963 from Herz Team Jota, sharing the cockpit with Phil Hanson and Oliver Rasmussen. Button is best known from his time in Formula 1. He won the world championship title in the premier class in 2009. However, the 43-year-old has also been active in sports car racing.

He initially raced in the Japanese Super GT series, where he also won the title in 2018. In the same year, he drove the SMP Racing BR1 in the LMP1 class of the FIA WEC and also competed in the 24 Hours of Le Mans for the first time. After another season in Japan in 2019, however, Button only made sporadic race appearances.

For example, in 2023 - when he returned to Le Mans and joined the field in the Nascar car out of competition in the great classic at the French Sarthe. At the end of 2023, Button drove the JDC-Miller Porsche 963 at the Petit Le Mans at Road Atlanta. He will contest the 24 Hours of Daytona with the Acura LMDh in January 2024.

"After F1, I continued to race. I raced in Super GT in Japan and was in the WEC in 2018. I tried a lot of different things, but you get the feeling that you don't get the maximum out of one-off races. So I wanted to drive a full season again," Button explained to the official series website WEC.com.

The appearance at the Petit Le Mans also allowed Button to familiarise himself with the Porsche 963: "I had a test day before the race and got used to driving the car pretty quickly. But it took me a while to get used to all the technical things. It feels like there are 20 switches for one thing, but they all do it a little differently. With this kind of car, you have to be a bit of an expert in engineering."

Button feels he is in good hands at Hertz Team Jota, however. The British racing team has made a name for itself in recent years, particularly in the LMP2 class. However, the team has been running a private Porsche 963 in the WEC since the 2023 WEC race at Spa-Francorchamps. "It's a team that I've been watching for several years. I also have a lot of friends who work for the team," Button continued. "It's such an exciting opportunity to compete in a championship that is one of the most competitive categories in motorsport at the moment. It will also be great to do it with a private team battling against the big manufacturers."