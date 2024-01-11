Drivers for works Ferrari 499P in the WEC have been finalised

Ferrari has confirmed Antonio Fuoco, Miguel Molina and Nicklas Nielsen as well as Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado and Antonio Giovinazzi as the drivers for the 2024 FIA WEC season. All of them raced last year.

It has finally been officially confirmed which drivers will drive the two works Ferrari 499P cars in the 2024 FIA World Endurance Championship (FIA WEC) season. Unsurprisingly, they are Antonio Fuoco, Miguel Molina and Nicklas Nielsen as well as Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado and Antonio Giovinazzi. These six drivers were already in the car in the 2023 season.

Ferrari had already announced at regular intervals in recent weeks that Fuoco, Pier Guidi, Nielsen and Calado would also be in the cockpit in 2024. Now Molina and Giovinazzi have also been finally confirmed - anything else would have been a big surprise. The driver pairings also remain the same as in 2023.

Fuoco/Molina/Nielsen will continue to share the 499P with the number 50, while Pier Guidi/Calado/Giovinazzi will again be in the #51. This trio also won the 24 Hours of Le Mans in June 2023 and thus achieved the greatest success in the past season. Ferrari finished second in the FIA WEC manufacturers' standings last year (behind Toyota).

"The decision to keep the drivers who competed last year with the 499Ps for the Ferrari AF Corse team in the 2024 FIA WEC season reflects a commitment to continuity. In 2023, when these crews made their first appearance in the highest class of the world championship, we achieved remarkable results, including a victory at Le Mans and six podiums in seven races," explains endurance motorsport boss Antonello Coletta. "Together we have gained experience as we continue to develop our car and prove its potential. On this basis, we are optimistic about the upcoming 2024 season and are renewing our confidence in our drivers."

A third Ferrari 499P will compete in the WEC in 2024. This will be entered by AF Corse as a private team. So far, only Robert Kubica has been confirmed as a driver. His two partners could possibly be the new works driver Yifei Ye and Ferrari F1 tester Robert Schwarzman. At least that's what the rumour mill says.