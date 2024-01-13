These drivers will be in the private Ferrari 499P in 2024

In the 2024 season, 19 vehicles will make up the FIA WEC hypercar class and compete for overall victories. Three examples of the Ferrari 499P will be taking part. Firstly, the two works cars registered under the "Ferrari AF Corse" entry. The drivers, Antonio Fuoco, Miguel Molina and Nicklas Nielsen as well as Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado and Antonio Giovinazzi, have already been confirmed a few days ago. The works cars were already racing in the FIA WEC in exactly this constellation in 2023. New for 2024 is the third 499P, which AF Corse is running privately and which bears the starting number #83.

Until now, only Robert Kubica had been confirmed as the driver for this third car. Now, however, the team has finally announced the Pole's two team-mates. As expected, they are Robert Shwartzman and Yifei Ye. The Chinese driver Ye has already been appointed Ferrari works driver for 2024.

He has already gained experience in the hypercar class of the FIA WEC. In 2023, Ye sat in the private Porsche 963 from Hertz Team Jota. "It's really a privilege to be named as one of the drivers in the #83 AF Corse Ferrari 499P. AF Corse has achieved tremendous success in various endurance racing championships and I am very excited to begin my role as an official Ferrari driver with them in the World Endurance Championship and the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Last year the competition was already extremely tough and this year it will be even tougher with 19 hypercars," said the Chinese driver.

Robert Shwartzman has been with Ferrari for a while now. He is currently also a test driver in the Formula 1 team. He has also been competing in sports car racing since 2023. He drove a Ferrari 296 GT3 for AF Corse and also won the GT World Challenge Europe race in Barcelona. He had already driven the 499P at the WEC rookie test in Bahrain at the end of 2023 and even set the fastest time of the day. All in all, Kubica/Ye/Shwartzman are a really powerful trio who are certainly capable of winning races.

Shwartzman agrees: "I'm delighted to be making my debut in the FIA WEC together with Robert and Yifei in the Ferrari 499P from AF Corse. We are confident and ambitious. Confident about the work we will do with the team - and ambitious about the results we want to achieve this year. We will have little time and many things to focus on, but I will do my best to get used to the car, the team and everything as quickly as possible. I am confident that the season will be positive. I'm really motivated to achieve good results, with the ambition to win the world title." The 2024 WEC season kicks off on 2 March in Qatar.