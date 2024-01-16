This is what the two Corvettes for the 2024 FIA WEC look like

The colours yellow, black and grey dominate on the two Corvette Z06 GT3.Rs that TF Sport will field in the 2024 FIA WEC season. The driver line-up also includes Daniel Juncadella.

In the 2024 season, the GT3 will replace the GTE cars in the Sports Car World Championship. The nine brands Aston Martin, BMW, Corvette, Ferrari, Ford, Lexus, Lamborghini, McLaren and Porsche have each been authorised with two cars. The new class will be called LMGT3. It will race on the track together with the hypercars, as the LMP2s have also been cancelled from the WEC (outside of Le Mans).

The Corvette contingent will be looked after by TF Sport. The British racing team has now unveiled the livery of the two Z06 GT3.R cars. The predominant colours are yellow, black and grey. A closer look reveals that one Corvette has the exact opposite colour scheme to the other Corvette.

The drivers have also been finalised for some time. Tom van Rompuy, Rui Andrade and Charlie Eastwood will be in the #81 car, while Hiroshi Koizumi, Sébastien Baud and Daniel Juncadella will drive the #82. TF Sport will now undertake a test drive with both cars on the track in Dubai. They will then head to Qatar, where the official pre-season test (known as the prologue) will take place first, followed by the 2024 season opener on 2 March.