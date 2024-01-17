BMW finalises the drivers for the hypercars in the WEC

As is well known, BMW has been back in prototype racing since 2023. The Bavarians entered the American IMSA series with two M Hybrid V8s. The programme will be further expanded for the 2024 season, as two BMW M Hybrid V8s will also compete in the World Sports Car Championship (FIA WEC). They will be entered by the Belgian team WRT. BMW has now finally announced the complete driver line-up.

It has been clear since the 2024 entry list was announced by the WEC that Dries Vanthoor and Sheldon van der Linde would each be driving an M Hybrid V8. It has now been confirmed that Raffaele Marciello and Marco Wittmann will join Vanthoor in the #15 car. Robin Frijns and René Rast will join Sheldon van der Linde in the #20 car.

The line-up does not harbour any particular surprises. Newcomer Marciello in particular was expected in the hypercar cockpit. "I'm really looking forward to tackling this major challenge together with BMW M Team WRT," he explains. "Competing for victories and titles in the FIA WEC with so many major manufacturers is exactly the challenge I was hoping for. After years of being rivals on the race track, it's great to now be driving together with Dries Vanthoor. To have a BMW M Motorsport legend like Marco Wittmann with me is fantastic. I hope I can learn from both of them."