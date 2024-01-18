These drivers drive the two Ford Mustangs in the WEC

Proton Competition has announced the six drivers for the two Ford Mustang GT3s in the 2024 FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) season. The team from Ummendorf is racing with Ford for the first time this year.

The FIA WEC will have a partially different face in the 2024 season. The LMP2 cars will no longer be permitted (outside of the 24 Hours of Le Mans) and the GT3 cars will replace the GTE cars at the end of the field. The class will then be called LMGT3. The nine brands Aston Martin, BMW, Corvette, Ferrari, Ford, Lexus, Lamborghini, McLaren and Porsche have each been entered with two cars. The line-up of the two Ford Mustang GT3s has now been confirmed.

The two American muscle cars will be run by the German team Proton Competition. Ryan Hardwick, Zacharie Robichon and Ben Barker will be at the wheel. They will share the #77 Mustang, while Giorgio Roda, Mikkel O. Pedersen and Dennis Olsen will go full throttle in the #88 sister car.

"We are starting the new era with strong drivers who have been part of the Proton family for a long time and know our team very well," explains team owner Christian Ried. "They have extensive experience from various racing series and will help us to be successful in this championship with our new partner Ford."

Christian Ried will therefore no longer be in the WEC cockpit in 2024. He has been competing in the WEC since the 2012 season and was therefore already part of the starting grid, so to speak. This year, he will be concentrating more on his duties in the pits and on the command stand. He certainly has a lot to do, as Proton also runs a Porsche 963 in the hypercar class in the WEC.