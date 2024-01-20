Peugeot changes driver pairings for the FIA WEC in 2024

Peugeot will once again compete with two 9X8s in the FIA WEC hypercar class in the 2024 season. There was initially an adjustment to the driver line-up in the winter. The US American Gustavo Menezes was removed from the squad. His place will be taken by Stoffel Vandoorne, who was already a reserve driver for Peugeot last year. The French team has now also decided to slightly modify the driver pairings of the two 9X8s.

Vandoorne will drive the #94 car alongside Loïc Duval and Paul di Resta. Scotsman di Resta was previously in the sister car with the #93. From 2024, Nico Müller, Mikkel Jensen and Jean-Eric Vergne will compete in the #93. The Swiss Müller previously drove the #94, so he and di Resta have dived into the car, so to speak. Malthe Jakobsen was also confirmed as reserve driver. The young Dane was already part of the squad in 2023, but still had the status of junior driver.

"The standard in the FIA WEC is so high that you can't afford to neglect any aspect, and that's why we've been working in the off-season to improve wherever we can," said Olivier Jansonnie (Technical Director of Peugeot Sport). "Team composition is an important part of the puzzle and after studying the race and test data, we were convinced that we could refine the line-ups. We are fortunate to have six highly talented drivers, so we decided to optimise each car by grouping the drivers according to their setup preferences, with the aim of delivering improved performance."

Peugeot has been racing the 9X8 in the FIA WEC since the middle of the 2022 season. There have been no major successes so far. There are some indications that there could be an update to the vehicle in the course of the year. This would then also include a type of rear wing. So far, the 9X8s have been the only hypercars in the WEC to race without a rear wing. However, Peugeot has still not confirmed the update. It is also still unclear when it could be used in racing - but probably not yet at the 2024 season opener in Qatar on 2 March.