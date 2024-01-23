D'station Racing confirms drivers for FIA WEC 2024

The racing team from Japan will rely on Aston Martin works driver Marco Sørensen in the 2024 season. A new Aston Martin Vantage GT3 will be used. Team owner Satoshi Hoshino will also be racing at Le Mans.

As is well known, GT3 vehicles will make their debut in the FIA WEC in 2024. The class will then be called LMGT3. The nine brands Aston Martin, BMW, Corvette, Ferrari, Ford, Lexus, Lamborghini, McLaren and Porsche have each been authorised with two cars. Aston Martin's programme will be run by two racing teams. These are The Heart of Racing and D'station Racing, with both teams co-operating technically with Prodrive.

D'station Racing has now confirmed who will be in the cockpit of the Vantage GT3. The line-up will be led by works driver Marco Sørensen. The Dane has competed regularly in the WEC for a number of years, but took a break from the WEC last year. Nevertheless, he is considered to be extremely fast. He was also involved in the development of the latest Vantage GT3.

"After a year away from the WEC, I'm delighted to be back in the championship. We've won it three times in the past, so it's no secret that I like this championship," said Sørensen. "It will be an interesting season with the new Aston Martin and there is a lot to learn."

His two team-mates (in the standard WEC races) will be the two Frenchmen Erwan Bastard and Clément Mateu. Bastard is mainly known from GT4 racing; Mateu more from the Porsche Cup. However, both have also gained GT3 experience. However, Mateu will not be in the cockpit for the season highlight, the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Team owner Satoshi Hoshino will take the wheel himself.

"Due to scheduling conflicts, I cannot take part in the entire World Endurance Championship season, but I am very happy to be able to compete in my fifth 24 Hours of Le Mans," says Hoshino. "I am honoured that our team is representing Aston Martin in the new era of LMGT3. Our goal is to fight at the top of the championship together with our great driver line-up of Marco, Erwan and Clément." The 2024 FIA WEC season kicks off on 2 March in Qatar.