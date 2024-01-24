Manthey announces drivers for both Porsches in WEC

The racing team from Germany will return to the FIA World Endurance Championship (FIA WEC) in 2024 and will enter two Porsche 911 GT3 Rs together with two partner teams. All six drivers have now been finalised.

The 2024 season will have a slightly different flavour in the FIA WEC - partly because GT3 cars will be on the grid for the first time. The class will then be called LMGT3. The nine brands Aston Martin, BMW, Corvette, Ferrari, Ford, Lexus, Lamborghini, McLaren and Porsche have each been approved with two cars. As is well known, the Porsche programme will be run by Manthey. To this end, the well-known racing team has joined forces with two other teams: EMA from Australia and Pure Rxcing from Lithuania.

Manthey is no stranger to the WEC. From 2013 to 2022, the Meuspath-based team ran Porsche's works entry in the then GTE Pro class with the spectacular 911 RSR. In 2023, Manthey took a break from the WEC - but was not idle, of course. For example, it was able to clinch the DTM title. Now the step back into the WEC follows.

The two driver line-ups for the WEC have now also been finalised. The car with starting number #91 will run under the Manthey EMA entry and will be driven by Richard Lietz, Morris Schuring and Yasser Shahin. "I was delighted to have the opportunity to compete in the WEC with Manthey EMA. I believe that GT3 racing will experience an even bigger boost through the WEC and the 24 Hours of Le Mans and it's great to be a part of it," said works driver Lietz. "We will do our best and hopefully fight for podium places and the odd win." Klaus Bachler, Alex Malykhin and Joel Sturm will drive the #92, which will compete under the Manthey PureRxcing banner.

"After years together with Porsche in the FIA WEC, we are delighted to have found two strong partners in EMA Motorsport and Pure Rxcing to return to this racing series," says Managing Director Nicolas Raeder. "Our objective is clear: we want to build on our successes and compete for victories and the championship. With 18 cars, the new LMGT3 grid promises thrilling races and a close championship battle. We are delighted to be part of the new start of the LMGT3 in the WEC from the very beginning and are excited to see what this year has in store for us."