Andreas Roos (BMW): "We are here to win"

BMW will take part in the upcoming 24 Hours of Daytona with two M Hybrid V8s and will also contest the entire IMSA season. In addition, two prototypes will also be entered in the FIA WEC in 2024.

BMW enters its second IMSA season with an LMDh prototype at Daytona this weekend (start Saturday 19.40 CET). In five weeks' time, the premiere in the World Endurance Championship (WEC) will take place in Qatar. Head of Sport Andreas Roos analyses the starting position in an interview with SPEEDWEEK.com.

What lessons did BMW learn from the first year with the M Hybrid V8 in the IMSA?

Andreas Roos: "Our car was developed with Dallara within 18 months. A year ago, none of the four manufacturers were properly sorted out, they were all in the learning phase. At least both of our cars finished the race. We made relatively rapid progress over the course of the season and were soon in contention at the front. We were already on the podium at Sebring. The learning curve was steep in all areas. The package has grown together over the year. However, we knew that the season would be challenging and we rose to the challenge. We still had a chance of winning the championship right up to the last race. It's clear that we want to improve this year."

What gives cause for optimism?

"The improvement over the last season. The team, drivers and technicians have all learnt."

How much will the WEC team benefit from the IMSA experience in 2023?

"A great deal. We have a close exchange between the teams, and we also have some employees who work in both series. Everything we find here is obviously passed on to the WEC team straight away. There is a completely open exchange. The more you drive the cars, the more you learn. The tests for the WEC have been running together with WRT for six months now."

Did the integration with your WRT colleagues go as quickly as you had hoped?

"We've already been together with WRT in GT racing for a year, plus six months of preparation with the LMDh. But yes, it will take some time before everything runs perfectly."

What are your goals for IMSA and WEC?

"BMW is certainly not competing in both series for the Olympic idea of being there. We want to win races and championships. Those are very clear goals."

The driver squad remains almost unchanged. So you value continuity?

"We didn't want to shuffle the drivers around. They should also get to know each other better and have the time to do so, including working with the teams and engineers. One IMSA pairing remained unchanged, Krohn replaced Farfus in the other car, but that was due to the programmes and not the performance last year."

The GT squad includes motorbike legend Valentino Rossi, the superstar of the BMW team. What is it like working with him? Is he a team player or does he play the star?

"When someone has won the motorbike world championship so often, it's not by chance, but because he's an extremely talented rider - and a meticulous worker. He also shows this in his daily work with us. He looks at all the data, analyses it and consults with us. It is also important for him to be in an extremely strong environment. He wants to be the fastest, not just in the team, but in the entire field. And he needs strong colleagues to compete with. He showed in the GT World Challenge that he can keep up with the strongest drivers. He utilises every opportunity for close interaction. He is the opposite of a diva!"

How much more will BMW support customer racing?

"As soon as we provide works driver teams, there is support. At some events, such as the 24 Hours of Spa or the Nürburgring, we take a closer look at what we can do. But all of this remains distinct from works motorsport as we do it here."

BMW's last Le Mans victory this year was 25 years ago and was a bit of a surprise at the time. What are the chances of a repeat this year?

"It would be a really great story if we were to come to Le Mans again in the top category 25 years after the victory of the V12 LMR and win! But we have to be realistic with nine manufacturers. They all know how to build great cars, how to plan the race at Le Mans and how to be successful. Everything really has to come together for a win at Le Mans."

The World Endurance Championship and Le Mans are experiencing a boom. Will the manufacturers' interest last?

"Everyone who competes wants to win. It won't be easy for anyone. Everyone has to realise that you can't buy a Le Mans victory or a world championship title. It's important for every manufacturer to show that they have mastered this technology and can compete in motorsport at the highest level. You have to get a fair chance and then make the most of it."

How many 24-hour tests - or more - does BMW have planned?

"We've already had a few one-night endurance runs, and there will be more to come. Now Daytona is a reality test."

Did BMW ever consider a Formula 1 return when the new regulations from 2026 were finalised?

"No. Formula 1 was not an issue and still isn't."