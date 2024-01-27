René Rast: "Preparation for the World Championship will now be intense"

The German will compete in the 2024 season of the World Sportscar Championship (FIA WEC) in the BMW M Hybrid V8 in the hypercar class. Rast will also take part in the 24 Hours of Daytona this weekend in the same model.

René Rast has to "change" once again compared to last year. The 62nd 24 Hours of Daytona marks the start of a full season in prototype racing for the BMW works driver. He sees no problem in switching from a GT3 car to a prototype: "It's not the first time I've done this. I've been driving prototypes alongside GT3 or Formula E since 2015. Switching back and forth is almost a habit for me, even if I always have to familiarise myself with new things." With more power and more downforce, the prototypes also require a different driving style, admits Rast. However, the data synchronisation within the BMW team works perfectly, "so it will be easier for us."

Rast will share the M Hybrid V8 in Daytona with regular drivers Connor de Philippi (USA) and Nick Yelloly (GBR) as well as Maxime Martin (BEL). The quartet will start Saturday (19.40 CET) from fourth on the grid. After ten years at Audi, Rast switched to BMW ahead of the 2023 season. "Of course, I knew all the important people at Audi and knew where to go with my concerns. I first had to find that out at BMW, but it was no big deal. The working methods at a very high level are almost identical."

Rast has already stood on the top step of the podium twice as a class winner at Daytona. He likes racing in the USA: "There are some great tracks here." However, as a father of two (his sons are seven years and four months old), "I prefer to spend more time with my family. And the WRC programme is friendlier than the IMSA one," he says. And adds with a grin: "I sleep very well at home, my wife less so. The little one is quite alert."

Preparation for the world championship season really starts after Daytona, "and it will be very intensive for us." The WRT team will clearly benefit from the experience of their colleagues at RLL, who already raced the M Hybrid V8 in the USA in 2023. With nine manufacturers in the WEC, it is difficult to make predictions: "We definitely want to be capable of winning. A world championship title will not be realistic in the first year, but we want to prove ourselves at the top level," says the 37-year-old.

Whether he will contest a double programme (WEC and DTM) this year has not yet been officially confirmed, as BMW is still waiting to make an announcement. But Rast says with a smile: "Of course, as a driver you want to contest as many races as possible." Incidentally, Rast is considered an "Austrian" in Daytona and is listed in the official lists with the nationality "AUT" and the red and white flag. So is he driving with an Austrian licence? "No," he says with a grin, "still with a German licence. But my home town of Bregenz was probably used as a reference," he explains.