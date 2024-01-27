Josef Newgarden: The Indy winner dreams of Le Mans

The IndyCar driver will compete in the 2024 season opener of the American IMSA series and contest the 24 Hours of Daytona in a Porsche 963. Josef Newgarden would also like to drive in the WEC highlight, the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

He is following the "tradition" of many successful Indycar drivers on the road to the 24 Hours of Daytona: For the second time, Josef Newgarden will be in action for Porsche Penske Motorsport on the endurance track in Florida this weekend - with great pleasure and ambition, as the two-time Indycar champion and current Indy 500 title holder says in an interview with SPEEDWEEK.com.

"Switching from an Indycar cockpit to a prototype is less difficult than you might think. The biggest difference is probably that an Indycar tempts you to go to the absolute limit. In a GTP car, you quickly run the risk of 'overdriving' it. It's a different challenge. An Indycar is technically relatively simple, whereas a GTP is much more complicated and technologically advanced," explains the 33-year-old. "You have to constantly improve a GTP, it demands more from the driver. There's a lot going on in the background."

It is no surprise to Newgarden that the marathon at Daytona at the start of the season always attracts the best Indycar drivers: "I think every racing driver wants to be successful here, just like at Le Mans or Sebring. The Rolex 24 is almost like the Olympics, the best are here. It's no different for me, I've always aspired to take part here."

And how did Penske driver Newgarden come to be involved with Porsche Penske 2023 and now? "There was a certain amount of persistence on my part, I was always trying to find out what was going on with the project. Team Penske is like a family to me, and Penske has a historic relationship with Porsche. So I asked for the opportunity to be part of this project. Now I'm trying to justify my commitment with a flawless performance."

If his main job in the Indycar series allows it, Newgarden - whose ancestors are Danish (mother) and German (father) - wants to contest more endurance races. Like almost all drivers, he also dreams of competing at Le Mans: "I hope that opportunity comes my way one day."

And Formula 1? "I have a certain relationship with Formula 1, but I don't want to publicise it. I feel lucky - and that's not an empty phrase - to be able to compete in the Indycar Championship. You have everything under your control there. That's why I want to keep driving Indycars."

The fact that more drivers switch from Formula 1 to Indycars than vice versa is no surprise to Newgarden, "even if there have been successful switches from Indycars to Formula 1, such as Villeneuve or Montoya. The level of the top drivers is roughly the same. But Formula 1 is much more of a manufacturers' championship. In the Indycars, there are differences between the teams, but not so much in terms of technology." Incidentally, four of the Indy 500 winners from the last ten races have an F1 past (Montoya, Rossi, Sato, Ericsson).