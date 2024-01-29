Porsche 963 wins the 2024 Daytona 24 Hours ahead of Cadillac

The FIA WEC is currently still in the winter break. The 2024 season will then begin on 2 March with a race in Qatar. However, there has already been some prototype sport. This is because the season opener of the American IMSA series, the 24 Hours of Daytona, took place last weekend. As in the WEC, the large prototypes are also permitted there. While these race in the "Hypercar" class in the WEC, the IMSA calls the top class "GTP".

And indeed, two brands that were already racing in the WEC last year dominated this year at Daytona. In the end, the Porsche 963 of Felipe Nasr, Dane Cameron, Matt Campbell and IndyCar star Josef Newgarden won. This was the 19th triumph for the Swabians at the classic in East Florida. The last time a Porsche finished on the top step of the podium at Daytona was in 2003. The victory was also historic for the Penske team. The last time the traditional racing team won the 24 Hours of Daytona was in 1969.

"A fantastic day for the entire Porsche Penske Motorsport organisation," said Roger Penske, founder and chairman of the Penske Corporation. "Our two Porsche 963s were superbly fast and, more importantly, very reliable. The team translated that into our first win at the 24 Hours of Daytona since 1969. Congratulations to Porsche and the Penske organisation on this monumental success."

Due to the many neutralisations/yellow phases, the field in Daytona remained close together at all times in 2024. In the end, the second-placed car (the Cadillac of Pipo Derani, Jack Aitken and Tom Blomqvist) was just 2.112 seconds behind the winner. There was some tension in the battle for victory, particularly in the final minutes of the race, but final driver Blomqvist was unable to prevent the Porsche victory.

The podium was completed by the Acura of Jordan Taylor, Louis Deletraz, Colton Herta and Jenson Button. Acura will continue to race its prototype only in the IMSA series in 2024 and will not compete in the WEC. Fourth place in Daytona went to the second works Porsche, driven by Mathieu Jaminet, Nick Tandy, Laurens Vanthoor and Kévin Estre.

Behind the two private Porsche 963s from Proton Competition and JDC-Miller MotorSports, the two BMW M Hybrid V8s finished seventh and eighth. The BMWs were able to keep up with the leading group until late in the race, but then suffered technical problems. BMW will also compete in the WEC in 2024 with two prototypes in addition to the IMSA programme.