Iron Lynx and Iron Dames name LMGT3 trios for WEC

As is well known, GT3 cars will be joining the FIA WEC in the 2024 season. The class will then be called LMGT3. The nine brands Aston Martin, BMW, Corvette, Ferrari, Ford, Lexus, Lamborghini, McLaren and Porsche have each been entered with two cars. Iron Lynx/Iron Dames is responsible for the two Lamborghini Huracán GT3s. The two cockpit trios have now been announced.

As usual, three ladies will be in the Iron Dames car. These are Doriane Pin, Sarah Bovy and Michelle Gatting. The young Frenchwoman Pin thus takes over the WEC seat that was still held by the Swiss Rahel Frey in 2023. However, Pin is not new to the WEC. In 2023, she drove an Oreca 07 in the LMP2 class. Interesting fact: the Iron Dames competed in the 2024 Daytona 24 Hours (season opener of the IMSA series). There they raced as a foursome. In addition to the WEC trio of Pin, Bovy and Gatting, Rahel Frey also took part in the classic in East Florida.

The sister car runs under the name Iron Lynx. Claudio Schiavoni and Matteo Cressoni will be driving it again. The two will be joined by a celebrity. This is works driver Franck Perera.

"It is very exciting to be able to announce our complete line-up for the LMGT3 category in the FIA WEC in 2024. Having already worked with Franck in the United States, I am delighted that he is joining our team on the global stage," said Team Principal Andrea Piccini. "Doriane's progress over the last few years has been exceptional and I am delighted that she is joining us this year. She is an incredible talent and will complement the strengths of Sarah and Michelle enormously."