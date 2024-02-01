Toyota shows 2024 GR010 Hybrid in final livery

In the 2024 season of the World Sports Car Championship (FIA WEC), the two Toyota GR010 Hybrids will compete in black. The Japanese company has now presented a picture of the car showing the racing livery.

The 2024 FIA WEC season starts on 2 March in Qatar. The two Toyota GR010 Hybrids will then have a new look and a black base colour. Toyota already announced this last December. Now another picture has been shown with the appearance of the 2024 car. According to information from Toyota circles, nothing has changed technically on the car. However, Toyota had already brought major updates to the GR010 Hybrid from the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

The new black look also extends to other racing classes at Toyota. For example, the Yaris from the World Rally Championship also compete in black. In the WEC, Toyota's prototypes have already undergone several colour changes. When Toyota entered the WEC with the TS030 Hybrid in 2012, white and blue were the primary colours. The TS040 Hybrid (2014 and 2015) was also white and blue. The TS050 Hybrid (from 2016) then had white, red and black livery - as did the GR010 Hybrid in the 2021, 2022 and 2023 seasons.

Sébastien Buemi, Ryo Hirakawa and Brendon Hartley as well as Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi and Nyck de Vries will be at the wheel of the two cars in the 2024 WEC season, with de Vries replacing Argentinian José María López. Buemi/Hirakawa/Hartley are the reigning WEC champions.