Peugeot 9X8 update not planned until Imola round

Peugeot will be making some changes to the 9X8 for the 2024 FIA World Endurance Championship (FIA WEC) season. However, these will not yet be available for the season opener in Qatar in March.

Peugeot has been racing in the FIA WEC hypercar class with two 9X8s since the middle of the 2022 season. There have been no major sporting successes to date. This has prompted the French company's technical department to push ahead with some updates for the racing car. However, these will not be implemented until the second round of the season in Imola in mid-April at the earliest, as Olivier Jansonnie (Technical Director of Peugeot Sport) confirmed during a telephone conference in which SPEEDWEEK.com also took part.

"The current timeframe is that we are trying to be ready for Imola," said Jansonnie. "This means that we will tackle the first race of the season in Qatar with the 2023 specification of the car - and then bring the 2024 specification for Imola. So we have to finalise the homologation for the end of March."

However, Jansonnie has not yet detailed what changes the 2024 version of the 9X8 will have. According to rumours, the car will then have a kind of rear wing, but one that is mounted quite low. The Peugeot will also roll on different tyre sizes. So far, the car has been running on tyres that were all 31 cm wide. However, the entire competition had opted for tyres that were 29 cm wide at the front and 34 cm wide at the rear.

"Most of the work we did related to the tyre sizes," continued Jansonnie. "So we had to change the weight distribution of the car. Back then, the car was designed with a very forward-facing weight distribution. We now had to shift this slightly to the rear. That means we had to have some lighter parts on the car and also move the ballast around a bit - and of course we had to re-trim the aero balance of the car."

According to the regulations, manufacturers have five jokers available during a homologation cycle to make updates to the race car. However, Jansonnie did not want to confirm how many jokers Peugeot has actually used for 2024.

The driver pairings for the two 9X8s have also been adjusted slightly. The US American Gustavo Menezes, who was still entered in 2023, has been removed from the squad. Stoffel Vandoorne takes his place. The Belgian will drive the #94 car alongside Loïc Duval and Paul di Resta. Scotsman di Resta previously drove the #93 sister car. From 2024, Nico Müller, Mikkel Jensen and Jean-Eric Vergne will compete in the #93. The Swiss Müller previously sat in the #94, so he and di Resta have dived into the car, so to speak.