Drivers for BMW M4 GT3 in FIA WEC 2024 now known

Valentino Rossi will contest the 2024 FIA World Endurance Championship (FIA WEC) season together with works driver colleague Maxime Martin. The third driver is Ahmad Al-Harthy. Brazilian Augusto Farfus will also be in the sister car.

Valentino Rossi will also compete in the FIA WEC for the first time in the 2024 season. "Il Dottore" has won nine world championship titles in two-wheel racing. He then switched to motorsport full-time in 2022. He has been a works driver at BMW since 2023. The Italian is now taking the next step by entering the WEC.

Rossi will share a BMW M4 GT3 with Maxime Martin and Ahmad Al-Harthy in the WEC. "The WEC will be new for me. I'll be competing here with Maxime and Ahmad, and I'm looking forward to driving at the highlight in Le Mans as well as in places like Austin and São Paulo. It's a completely new experience for me and hopefully we'll be competitive," Rossi looks ahead.

The BMW, which will of course sport the iconic #46 number, will be entered by BMW M Team WRT. The Belgian racing team will field another M4 GT3 in the FIA WEC. This will then bear the #31 and will be driven by Augusto Farfus, Sean Gelael and Darren Leung. Both Ahmad Al-Harthy (#46) and Darren Leung (#31) have been awarded FIA Bronze status. According to the regulations, there must be at least one bronze driver per GT3 car in the WEC.

The GT3 racers are new to the WEC in 2024. They will replace the GTE cars that formed the GT contingent in the WEC from 2012 to 2023. The class will then be called LMGT3. The nine brands Aston Martin, BMW, Corvette, Ferrari, Ford, Lexus, Lamborghini, McLaren and Porsche have each been entered with two cars.

In addition to the two M4 GT3s, Team WRT will also enter two BMW M Hybrid V8s in the FIA WEC Hypercar class. The six drivers for this are Raffaele Marciello, Dries Vanthoor and Marco Wittmann in the #15 car and Robin Frijns, René Rast and Sheldon van der Linde in the #20. The 2024 WEC season kicks off on 2 March in Qatar.