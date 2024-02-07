This is what Alpine's hypercar for the 2024 WEC looks like

Alpine shows the A424's visual appearance for the World Sportscar Championship (FIA WEC). It is also certain that Mick Schumacher will share a car with the two Frenchmen Nicolas Lapierre and Matthieu Vaxiviere this season.

As is well known, Alpine will also be entering the hypercar class of the FIA WEC in the 2024 season. The French company has developed the A424 prototype for this purpose. The appearance of the racing car was unveiled to the public today. As expected, the basic colour of the A424 is an intense blue. There is also a touch of white and red at the rear of the vehicle. These are all the colours of the French flag.

It has beenclear since the end of November 2023 that Mick Schumacher will also be part of Alpine's driver line-up in the FIA WEC. It has now been confirmed with whom the German will share the cockpit. Schumacher will drive the #36 car together with the two Frenchmen Nicolas Lapierre and Matthieu Vaxiviere. Both already have extensive experience in endurance motorsport. Austrian Ferdinand Habsburg, Paul-Loup Chatin and Charles Milesi will be in the #35 sister car. Surprisingly, Jules Gounon has been signed as reserve driver.

"We are writing the next lines of Alpine's history in the endurance sector. We have to be modest but ambitious about this project," says Philippe Sinault (Alpine Endurance Team Principal). "Unveiling our hypercar for the 2024 season together with our drivers is truly a special moment. We will learn to use the technical package, rely on the experience of our drivers, be reliable and of course finish the races. I think it's hard to say if we're aiming for victory this year, but we're hungry for good results and expect to shine quickly with everything we've put in place."

The Alpine A424 was built according to the technical LMDh rules. The chassis partner (as with Acura) is the French forge Oreca. The Alpine is powered by a Mecachrome turbo engine with a displacement of 3.4 litres. As is usual with the LMDh, the Alpine also has the standard hybrid system from Bosch. The power output (depending on the classification via the Balance of Performance - BoP) is around 500 kW.

In addition to Alpine, Porsche, Cadillac, BMW and Lamborghini will also be racing LMDh cars in the FIA WEC in 2024. There will also be LMH cars from Ferrari, Peugeot and defending champion Toyota. The season kicks off on 2 March in Qatar.