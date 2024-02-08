How is Mick Schumacher doing in the WEC season?

Michael Schumacher's son will make his debut in the World Sportscar Championship (FIA WEC) in 2024 and drive an Alpine A424 in the hypercar class. It will be Mick Schumacher's first outing in endurance racing.

When the FIA WEC kicks off the 2024 season in Qatar on 2 March, Mick Schumacher will also be taking part. The 24-year-old will be in an Alpine A424 with around 500 kW (680 hp) and will compete in the hypercar class against major rivals such as Porsche, Ferrari and Toyota. The highlight of the FIA WEC is the 24 Hours of Le Mans in mid-June. For Mick Schumacher, the World Sports Car Championship will be a completely new experience, as he has never competed in endurance motorsport before.

Looking back: After his time in karting, Schumacher Junior first competed in Formula 4 in 2015 and 2016, then in Formula 3 in 2017 and 2018, before competing in Formula 2 in 2019 and 2020. The highlight of his career was then two seasons in Formula 1 with Haas in 2021 and 2022. Schumacher was signed by Mercedes as a test and reserve driver for 2023.

Compared to the lightweight formula cars, the FIA WEC prototypes have a completely different character and also require a different driving style - for example, because they weigh over 1000 kilograms. In addition, the WEC racers have a roof, which restricts the driver's view somewhat. Due to the panelled wings, Schumacher will also no longer have a view of the front wheels. And last but not least, a driver in the WEC has to share the cockpit with other drivers. In Schumacher's case, these are the two Frenchmen Nicolas Lapierre and Matthieu Vaxiviere.

However, the German has been intensively involved with the WEC and undertook his first test drives with the Alpine A424 back in October 2023. His commitment was then confirmed in November. "For me, a new chapter begins with Alpine in the FIA WEC hypercar category. I grew up with single-seaters, so driving a car with a closed cockpit and covered wheels is a great opportunity to improve my driving skills," he said at the time.

This was followed over the winter months by several more outings in the French hypercar, so Schumacher will certainly be well prepared for the race in Qatar. Alpine also took a close look at the selection of his two team-mates. For example, Nicolas Lapierre was put in the car with Schumacher. The Frenchman has enormous experience in prototypes and was also a works driver for Toyota in his LMP1 days, for example. He will definitely be a good reference for Schumacher.

"During the test drives, we got to know a very good racing driver who is also a nice guy. He is willing to work with other drivers in the same car. There was a good spirit," explained Team Principal Philippe Sinault a few days ago in a telephone conference organised by the WEC, in which SPEEDWEEK.com also took part. "Of course, he is a newcomer as he has no experience in endurance racing. But he will be absolutely ready in Qatar."