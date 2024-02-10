Ferdinand Habsburg: How he feels as a works driver

The Austrian is now a works driver for Alpine and will contest the 2024 season of the World Sportscar Championship (FIA WEC) in the A424 in the hypercar class. Habsburg looks ahead to the season and explains how he came to Alpine.

It's a new start, but also an arrival. Ferdinand Habsburg will be racing in the top class from the season opener of the World Endurance Championship on 2 March at the Losail circuit in Qatar. For the first time, after three years at WRT in LMP2 with a Le Mans class victory and the 2021 title, Ferdinand is not only in a great mood, but also full of energy and full of drive. "Now I know that my decision back then was the right one. Now I've arrived," he says.

Looking back: At the end of 2018, he switched from single-seater racing to the DTM and two years later to endurance racing. He was soon being watched by the future Alpine works team. "Switching from Formula 3 and then DTM to endurance racing was a risk, but it paid off. After Formula 3, it would have been too expensive. So my goal became the top category on the endurance circuit, i.e. the current hypercar class. And that's where I am now." Like Alpine's entire WEC and Formula 1 line-up, he was officially unveiled this week at the Enstone plant near Oxford.

"We were already at the end of 2022, it was still about the contract. That was then signed in March 2023," explains Habsburg. He describes the negotiations with Alpine as "straightforward": "They knew what I wanted and I knew what they wanted. There was a bit of a problem with the details. With a contract for work, it's difficult to get personal sponsors on board. I didn't fight for the fee, but out of loyalty to those who had helped me for years. In the end, AVL and Remus were accepted, without whom my career would not have continued. When everything was finalised, I found out when I was in the weight room..."

And how did Alpine - one of two car manufacturers that compete in Formula 1 and the WEC (alongside Ferrari) - find out about the Austrian? The 26-year-old was surprised himself: "Alpine took a close look at my career. They knew about every race, every overtaking manoeuvre, every lap time. They kept a record of around 50 candidates, all of whom were scrutinised. I had no idea that I was under such scrutiny. The fact that I've now arrived here is confirmation of my decision to go down this route."

Ferdinand recognised the difference to a private LMP2 team as early as the first test at Motorland Aragon: "In LMP2, we had four engineers per car when things got tough. Then I came to the first test with the Alpine A424 and there were 60 engineers there! I was so nervous, it took me half an hour to shake everyone's hand! That's when I realised you're a works driver now. The team is also at F1 level on the long haul."

No wonder, because it benefits from synergies with its F1 colleagues: "We get impetus. Many of our specialists, for example in the hybrid system, came from the F1 department. The knowledge from our previous Formula E involvement is still making itself felt in terms of efficiency."

But despite all the euphoria, Habsburg is realistic about the expectations for this season: "Alpine, like Lamborghini, is a newcomer without hypercar experience. I would be very surprised if we could keep up in the first few races. Not because I doubt our performance, but because the competition has a year or more head start. Porsche actually four, because they raced with two cars in the WEC and two in the IMSA in 2023. It would be naive to believe that we can be at the front straight away. With Oreca, we have a chassis from a highly experienced constructor, our engine was reliable in the tests, including in the 30-hour race. We now have to bring everything together. And we have to learn to get the tyres up to temperature quickly. We should be closer in the second half of the season."

Habsburg describes why he still loves real team racing on the long distance: "The great thing about endurance racing is the team feeling. Winning and celebrating with the three of you is simply better than alone. This sharing gives me strength and motivation, and I drive better as a result. Racing and winning are important to me, but a happy life is also important to me. I achieve that more in endurance sport. I didn't realise that before."