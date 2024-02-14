Entry list for 2024 WEC season opener in Qatar now known

The Sports Car World Endurance Championship (FIA WEC) will kick off the 2024 season on 2 March in Qatar. 19 hypercars and 18 LMGT3s are on the grid. There are few surprises in the provisional entry list. These cars are registered for Qatar.

It won't be long before the WEC kicks off the 2024 season, with the season opener taking place in Qatar on 2 March. The race will cover the unusual distance of 1812 kilometres. The WEC has now published the first provisional entry list. This includes the 37 cars that have already been announced several times. The top of the field is made up of 19 hypercars.

BMW, Lamborghini and Alpine are new to the 2024 hypercars with LMDh cars. Isotta Fraschini also joins the class. With the Tipo6-C, the Italian brand has built a prototype according to LMH rules, which also has a hybrid system. The driver trio was announced a few days ago. It is also clear that Sébastien Bourdais will make a guest start in the Cadillac and support the full-time duo Earl Bamber and Alex Lynn.

So far, only Harry Tincknell and Neel Jani have been confirmed for the private Porsche 963 from Proton Competition. Frenchman Julien Andlauer has now been added to the duo. Otherwise, the hypercar field is as expected. There were no big surprises in the LMGT3 class either. 18 cars are registered - two each from Aston Martin, BMW, Corvette, Ferrari, Ford, Lexus, Lamborghini, McLaren and Porsche.

United Autosport had previously only announced five drivers for its two McLaren 720S GT3s. The line-up has now been expanded to include Briton Joshua Caygill, who will step on the gas in the #95 car together with Nicolás Pino and Marino Sato. The provisional entry list has been published here by the WEC.