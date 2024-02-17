Porsche from Proton with retro livery in WEC 2024

Proton Competition will compete in the 2024 season of the World Sportscar Championship (FIA WEC) with a very special design. The German racing team's Porsche 963 is reminiscent of the permanent 962 LM from 1994.

The 2024 FIA WEC season kicks off in Qatar on 2 March, when 19 hypercars will be battling it out for overall victory. The private Porsche 963 from Proton Competition will also be there. The car will be driven by Neel Jani, Harry Tincknell and Julien Andlauer. The look that Proton has given the 963 is also very special.

The car comes in a white base colour and is red at the rear. The F.A.T. International stickers can also be seen. This lettering immediately rings a bell for sports car enthusiasts. Because in the days of the legendary Group C, various Porsche 962s could be seen with these stickers. However, the year 1994 stands out.

In 1994, a Dauer 962 LM won the 24 Hours of Le Mans. The Dauer was derived from a Group C Porsche 962 and competed in the GT1 category for souped-up road cars - and took full advantage of the regulations in place at Le Mans at the time. Dauer also had to build a road-going version of the 962.

The winning car was driven by Hurley Haywood, Mauro Baldi and Yannick Dalmas. In fact, a second Dauer 962 LM also competed at the Sarthe in 1994, driven by Hans Joachim Stuck, Danny Sullivan and Thierry Boutsen. This car finished the race in third position, but had a different livery.