This is what the works Ferrari will look like in the 2024 FIA WEC

Ferrari shows the look of the two 499P cars that will compete in the 2024 FIA World Endurance Championship (FIA WEC). Compared to 2023, the yellow colour is applied in different places on the car.

The 2024 FIA WEC season begins in Qatar on 2 March. Then 19 hypercars will be battling it out for overall victory. There will also be three Ferrari 499P cars - two works cars and one privately entered by AF Corse. The livery of the two works cars has now been unveiled. As expected, red is the dominant colour.

As in 2023, yellow will again feature on the 499P in the upcoming season. However, the arrangement has changed slightly. In 2024, the yellow is to be found in the area around the cockpit doors and also in front of and behind the rear wheels. There are also yellow stripes on the fin. Incidentally, the yellow colour is called "Giallo Modena". The look of the 499P is also reminiscent of that of the Ferrari 312 PB. This was the last Ferrari works prototype to compete in the World Sports Car Championship in 1973.

In 2024, Antonio Fuoco, Miguel Molina and Nicklas Nielsen (car with start number #50) and Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado and Antonio Giovinazzi (#51) will once again be in the cockpit. The latter trio won the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2023. The appearance of the private AF Corse-499P is still pending. However, as the official WEC test is coming up soon, the design of this Ferrari will not be long in coming.