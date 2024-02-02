Surprise: Honda acquires another works team

Honda is setting an exclamation mark against the competition with a newly formed E-Enduro-Cross factory team and will compete in the E-Xplorer World Cup in 2024.

The Honda Racing Corporation, responsible for all factory appearances of the largest motorbike manufacturer, will compete against some exotic competitors in the E-Xplorer World Cup with the "CR Electric Proto", an electrified motocross e-racer. The Japanese company has even set up its own works team for this purpose.

Former Spanish enduro and rally star Ruben Faria is the team boss of the Honda squad. Italian Francesca Nocera and Spanish Honda rally high-flyer Tosha Schareina have been signed as riders for the CR Electric Proto. The E-Series will kick off on 16/17 February in Osaka, Japan. The other planned stops are Norway, France, Switzerland with Crans-Montana and India.

Nine other teams will be represented in the series, each of which must have one woman and one man according to the rulebook. There will be two classes for 2024: A category for hyperbikes with standard tyres and 7 kwh power and a GT class for lighter motorbikes. Honda will compete in the hyperbikes with the CR Electric Proto.

In the e-racing series, a ten-minute qualifying session and three races of the same duration will be held. This is followed by a play-off race for the four best teams at each venue.

The Honda bike weighs 112 kilograms. The bike was tested by former US Honda works rider Trey Canard and was used for the first time last autumn in Japan at the All Japan Motocross Championship as part of a national motocross event. At the time, Canard caused a sensation with two out of three possible holeshots.

In the women's E-Xplorer World Cup, the Italian Kiara Fontanesi in the French KTM team from Gravity is the best known. In the men's category, this applies to freestyler Robbie Madison, who will be riding a Surron EBMX in the Australian Maddwill team.

In 2024, we will see factory teams from Honda in the MotoGP, SBK, Rally, MXGP and Trials world championship series as well as in the US Supercross and Motocross Championships, the Suzuka Eight Hours and the E-Xplorer World Cup.