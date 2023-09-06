Fernando Alonso: Record at Monza almost unnoticed
Max Verstappen and Red Bull Racing are the talk of the town: the Milton Keynes-based racing team has won all of the 2023 Formula One World Championship rounds (14 so far), and with the 2022 World Championship finale, it has even won 15 in a row; of the past 25 Formula One GPs, Red Bull Racing has won a staggering 24 (except in Brazil 2023, when George Russell triumphed in the Mercedes).
Max Verstappen claimed his tenth consecutive victory at Monza, he has triumphed 12 times in 14 races this season. Of his past 25 Grands Prix, Max has won 21.
For all the appropriate enthusiasm for Max and his team, it was somewhat lost in Monza that another driver had extended a great record: Fernando Alonso now has exactly 20,000 race laps in Formula 1!
Among the 2023 active Formula 1 aces, only three other drivers appear in the top ten of this list, Lewis Hamilton in third place (18,528 race laps), Sergio Pérez in ninth place (13855) and the currently injured Daniel Ricciardo in tenth place (12,829).
Top ten most race laps
1st Fernando Alonso 20,000 laps
2nd Kimi Räikkönen 18.621
3rd Lewis Hamilton 18,528
4th Michael Schumacher 16,825
5th Rubens Barrichello 16.631
6th Sebastian Vettel 16.426
7th Jenson Button 16.271
8th Felipe Massa 14.852
9th Sergio Pérez 13.855
10th Daniel Ricciardo 12.829
Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale Monza
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:13:41.143 h
02 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +6.064 sec
03 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +11.193
04 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +11.377
05 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +23.028
06 - Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +42,679
07th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +45,106
08 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +45.449
09 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +46.294
10th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:04.056 min
11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1:10.638
12th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +1:13.074
13th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, 1:18.557
14th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:20.164
15th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:22.510
16th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1:27.266
17th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap
18th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
Out
Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, retirement
Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, engine failure
World Championship standings (after 14 of 22 Grand Prix, including 3 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 364 points
02 Pérez 219
03 Alonso 170
04. Hamilton 164
05th Sainz 117
06. Leclerc 111
07th Russell 109
08. Norris 79
09. Stroll 47
10th Gasly 37
11th Ocon 36
12th Piastri 36
13th Albon 21
14th Hülkenberg 9
15th Bottas 6
16th Zhou 4
17th Tsunoda 3
18th Magnussen 2
19th Sargeant 0
20 - Lawson 0
21st De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01st Red Bull Racing 583 points
02. Mercedes 273
03. Ferrari 228
04th Aston Martin 217
05. McLaren 115
06. Alpine 73
07. Williams 21
08. Haas 11
09. Alfa Romeo 10
10. AlphaTauri 3