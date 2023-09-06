Fernando Alonso: Record at Monza almost unnoticed

Everyone is talking about Max Verstappen's ten GP wins in a row, an incredible record. Almost unnoticed, Aston Martin star Fernando Alonso has extended another record in Formula 1.

Max Verstappen and Red Bull Racing are the talk of the town: the Milton Keynes-based racing team has won all of the 2023 Formula One World Championship rounds (14 so far), and with the 2022 World Championship finale, it has even won 15 in a row; of the past 25 Formula One GPs, Red Bull Racing has won a staggering 24 (except in Brazil 2023, when George Russell triumphed in the Mercedes).

Max Verstappen claimed his tenth consecutive victory at Monza, he has triumphed 12 times in 14 races this season. Of his past 25 Grands Prix, Max has won 21.

For all the appropriate enthusiasm for Max and his team, it was somewhat lost in Monza that another driver had extended a great record: Fernando Alonso now has exactly 20,000 race laps in Formula 1!

Among the 2023 active Formula 1 aces, only three other drivers appear in the top ten of this list, Lewis Hamilton in third place (18,528 race laps), Sergio Pérez in ninth place (13855) and the currently injured Daniel Ricciardo in tenth place (12,829).





Top ten most race laps

1st Fernando Alonso 20,000 laps

2nd Kimi Räikkönen 18.621

3rd Lewis Hamilton 18,528

4th Michael Schumacher 16,825

5th Rubens Barrichello 16.631

6th Sebastian Vettel 16.426

7th Jenson Button 16.271

8th Felipe Massa 14.852

9th Sergio Pérez 13.855

10th Daniel Ricciardo 12.829





Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale Monza

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:13:41.143 h

02 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +6.064 sec

03 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +11.193

04 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +11.377

05 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +23.028

06 - Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +42,679

07th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +45,106

08 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +45.449

09 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +46.294

10th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:04.056 min

11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1:10.638

12th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +1:13.074

13th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, 1:18.557

14th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:20.164

15th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:22.510

16th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1:27.266

17th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap

18th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap

Out

Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, retirement

Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, engine failure





World Championship standings (after 14 of 22 Grand Prix, including 3 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 364 points

02 Pérez 219

03 Alonso 170

04. Hamilton 164

05th Sainz 117

06. Leclerc 111

07th Russell 109

08. Norris 79

09. Stroll 47

10th Gasly 37

11th Ocon 36

12th Piastri 36

13th Albon 21

14th Hülkenberg 9

15th Bottas 6

16th Zhou 4

17th Tsunoda 3

18th Magnussen 2

19th Sargeant 0

20 - Lawson 0

21st De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0



Constructors' Cup

01st Red Bull Racing 583 points

02. Mercedes 273

03. Ferrari 228

04th Aston Martin 217

05. McLaren 115

06. Alpine 73

07. Williams 21

08. Haas 11

09. Alfa Romeo 10

10. AlphaTauri 3